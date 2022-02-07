At the heart of it, Allegra Krieger writes about contemporary womanhood. Precious Thing—her new album releasing on 4 March via Northern Spy—interprets eclectic vignettes from under this umbrella and ties them together. “Wake Me Up Asleep” and “Isolation” are the first two tracks. Musically, one leads right into the other, directed by vibrating bass that carries the songs’ emotional undertow. They tell individual stories that might be interpreted as loss or melancholy. Together, the stories that they tell might weave into one, progressing from their narrator in a dreamlike, uncertain landscape.

Krieger‘s work elicits movements and emotions similar to indie-folk doyens, like Adrianne Lenker or Taylor Vick. From the undulating opening of “Wake Me Up” that leads into an oscillation of fingerpicking and strings, to the haunting electric drone of “Isolation” in its final moments—they’re in strong company with Krieger. Her mellow vocals are addictive and very adept at navigating passages that ripple or yearn.

Precious Thing was created in Marin, California with producer Luke Temple (Here We Go Magic, Art Feynman) and musicians Jeremy Harris, Kalia Vandever, Rob Taylor, and Jacob Matheus. It’s available for pre-order now on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://allegrakrieger.bandcamp.com/album/precious-thing">Precious Thing by Allegra Krieger</a>

3/8 Los Angeles, CA at Gold Diggers

3/12 Taos, NM at Ennui Gallery

3/16 Austin, TX at The Hideout (SXSW)

3/18 Austin, TX at Earth Commons

3/20 New Orleans, LA at Saturn Bar

3/21 Nashville, TN at The East Room

3/23 Chicago, IL at Hideout

3/25 Brooklyn, NY at The Owl Music Parlor

3/27 Catskill, NY at The Avalon Lounge

3/29 Portland, ME at The Apohadian Theatre

3/31 Philadelphia, PA at The Pharmacy

4/2 Harrisonburg, VA at Macrock XXIV

4/3 Asheville, NC at American Vinyl Co