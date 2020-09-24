Music

Alright Alright's "Don't Worry" Is an Ode for Unity in Troubling Times (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
24 Sep 2020
Photo: Made Shop / Courtesy of IVPR

Alright Alright's "Don't Worry" is a gentle, prayerful tune that depicts the heart of their upcoming album, Crucible.

Alright Alright is a husband-and-wife duo comprised of Seth and China Kent. Based out of Denver, the couple's latest album, Crucible (out 23 October), is folk at its most free-flowing. More musically broad than inward-looking, the Kents explore tones and accompaniments throughout these compositions that make for a fresh and genuine listening experience. "Don't Worry" is a tonal, piano-centric arrangement that incorporates moody synths to set the mood. Alright Alright's emotion is palpable as they navigate the brooding number, which they discuss further with PopMatters.

China says, "This song was one of those rare and gorgeous songwriting moments that make us artists want to keep going. I don't remember if I had been asleep or if I couldn't sleep, but either way, I came downstairs to the piano after the household was abed. I had a sliver of an idea in my head, 'In the middle of the night, in the middle of a dream, you came to me'—and I knew that I had to push through and find the rest of the song right then and there."

"As I sat there at the piano, I started imagining an experience where someone I desperately needed to be present with me came to my bedside and told me that I was actually doing alright, doing ok. That summer, our dear neighbor had passed away, leaving two teenage daughters. The eldest of the daughters, who had been our go-to babysitter for years, would be starting college that Fall, a cruel reality, it seemed to me. And then the tears started. I sat there ugly crying at the piano, teasing out this song that ended up sounding more like a pop song than the art piece it is now. In the studio, Ben [Wysocki, producer] wasn't happy with the pop-song production, so we played around with structure and a piano part, and came up with this gentle emotive G minor piano accompaniment, and the song found its true setting."

Seth adds, "This song becomes more and more needed, it seems. Even for us. Beginning life as a sort of prayer for friend who lost their mother to a lifelong disease, it has morphed as we have lived life with it, becoming an ode to us and those around us as political strife ebbed and flowed, and a new prayer in a global pandemic, and most recently and personally for us after a close friend took their own life. The world can be a sad and harsh and lonely place and we need to all recall we are in it together and here for each other."

Related Articles Around the Web
indie folk indie pop folk pop premiere alright alright

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Tim Bowness of No-Man Discusses Thematic Ambition Amongst Social Division

With the release of his seventh solo album, Late Night Laments, Tim Bowness explores global tensions and considers how musicians can best foster mutual understanding in times of social unrest.

Music

Angel Olsen Creates a 'Whole New Mess'

No one would call Angel Olsen's Whole New Mess a pretty album. It's much too stark. But there's something riveting about the way Olsen coos to herself that's soft and comforting.

Music

Masma Dream World Go Global and Trippy on "Sundown Forest" (premiere)

Dancer, healer, musician Devi Mambouka shares the trippy "Sundown Forest", which takes listeners deep into the subconscious and onto a healing path.

Music

'What a Fantastic Death Abyss': David Bowie's 'Outside' at 25

David Bowie's Outside signaled the end of him as a slick pop star and his reintroduction as a ragged-edged arty agitator.

Music

Dream Folk's Wolf & Moon Awaken the Senses with "Eyes Closed" (premiere)

Berlin's Wolf & Moon are an indie folk duo with a dream pop streak. "Eyes Closed" highlights this aspect as the act create a deep sense of atmosphere and mood with the most minimal of tools.

Television

Ranking the Seasons of 'The Wire'

Years after its conclusion, The Wire continues to top best-of-TV lists. With each season's unique story arc, each viewer is likely to have favorites.

Film

Paul Reni's Silent Film 'The Man Who Laughs' Is Serious Cinema

There's so much tragedy present, so many skullduggeries afoot, and so many cruel and vindictive characters in attendance that a sad and heartbreaking ending seems to be an obvious given in Paul Reni's silent film, The Man Who Laughs.

Music

The Grahams Tell Their Daughter "Don't Give Your Heart Away" (premiere)

The Grahams' sweet-sounding "Don't Give Your Heart Away" is rooted in struggle, inspired by the couples' complicated journey leading up to their daughter's birth.

Music

Gloom Balloon Deliver an Uplifting Video for "All My Feelings For You" (premiere)

Gloom Balloon's Patrick Tape Fleming considers what making a music video during a pandemic might involve because, well, he made one. Could Fellini come up with this plot twist?

Film

What 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Gets Right (and Wrong) About America

Telling the tale of the cyclops through the lens of high and low culture, in O'Brother, Where Art Thou? the Coens hammer home a fatalistic criticism about the ways that commerce, violence, and cosmetic Christianity prevail in American society .

Music

Brian Cullman Gets Bluesy with "Someday Miss You" (premiere)

Brian Cullman's "Someday Miss You" taps into American roots music, carries it across the Atlantic and back for a sound that is both of the past and present.

Music

IDLES Have Some Words for Fans and Critics on 'Ultra Mono'

On their new album, Ultra Mono, IDLES tackle both the troubling world around them and the dissenters that want to bring them down.

Music

Napalm Death Return With Their Most Vital Album in Decades

Grindcore institution Napalm Death finally reconcile their experimental side with their ultra-harsh roots on Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism.

Film

NYFF: 'Notturno' Looks Passively at the Chaos in the Middle East

Gianfranco Rosi's expansive documentary, Notturno, is far too remote for its burningly immediate subject matter.

Music

The Avett Brothers Go Back-to-Basics with 'The Third Gleam'

For their latest EP, The Third Gleam, the Avett Brothers leave everything behind but their songs and a couple of acoustic guitars, a bass, and a banjo.

Music

PM Picks Playlist 1: Rett Madison, Folk Devils + More

The first PopMatters Picks Playlist column features searing Americana from Rett Madison, synthpop from Everything and Everybody, the stunning electropop of Jodie Nicholson, the return of post-punk's Folk Devils, and the glammy pop of Baby FuzZ.

Books

David Lazar's 'Celeste Holm  Syndrome' Appreciates Hollywood's Unsung Character Actors

David Lazar's Celeste Holm Syndrome documents how character actor work is about scene-defining, not scene-stealing.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.