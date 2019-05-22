Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters Offer Up More Than Just Another Road Song With "18 Wheels" (premiere)
Heartbreak and agony conspire in Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters' tale from the road about a wandering mind and wandering lover, "18 Wheels".
Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters will release their new album, Live at the Grey Eagle on 24 May. Their new single from that full-length is "18 Wheels", which speaks to the outfit's blend of traditional country sounds with contemporary sensibilities. With the familiar tale of fading love at the song's core Platt doesn't merely sing the song as much as she makes us believe every stretch of agony as the protagonist's mind wanders to the worst possible scenario. Rarely does a singer convince us so thoroughly that we're living inside the song with them and the characters they describe.
About the tune, Platt says, "This was an absent-minded song that came together over a period of time. It started as a collection of thoughts about being on the road. I'm always fascinated by the idea that when you're on the highway, you're surrounded by other people, even though it's extremely isolating. This song took on new meaning when our tour van caught fire last summer outside of Dallas and burnt to a crisp in the hot Texas sun. Be careful what you write about."
- Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters ›
- Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters - Home | Facebook ›
- Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters ›