Amanda Brown Explores Emotional Disaster With "No Good" (premiere)
Former The Voice singer Amanda Brown impresses with her powerful new single "No Good" from her upcoming new album.
The latest single from soul-minded singer Amanda Brown, "No Good" demonstrates that good singing and good playing are alive and well in 2018 and in no short supply on her upcoming LP Dirty Water, due out 11 May. Brown, who has toured with Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys and Adele, co-wrote each of the songs on the album, working with collaborators Colin Smith and Greg Tannen. Some of you may recall that Brown appeared on the third season of The Voice, and since then the artist has vastly expanded her audience as a number of her tunes have charted in the Billboard Hot 100 list.
Brown wins the listener over because she undersells the emotions. There's a stillness, a quiet to the song that too often seems absent from contemporary music. She trusts that the listener will feel their own feelings rather than manipulating their emotions via overstuffed production and performances. In that way she's a throwback to an earlier type of singer-songwriter and, in that way too, she may be at the forefront of a new generation that recognizes that sincerity, honesty and even simplicity in song can help connect with an audience more than trickery and overstatement ever could.
It was Tannen who co-wrote "No Good", the second single, of which Brown says, "It's about the limitations and expectations we often place on ourselves as individuals and how those limiters, coupled with negative thinking, can be a recipe for disaster in a relationship."