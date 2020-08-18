Music

Electropop's Amethysts Sparkle on "Alone" (premiere)

Paul Carr
18 Aug 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Electropop's Amethysts share a video for "Alone", a gently understated, gleaming pop gem that gently drips into your subconcious.

British electropop duo, Amethysts return with another gently gripping slice of alt-pop taken from their forthcoming debut album. The subtly drawn "Alone" is the kind of understated, sparkling pop gem that gently drips into your subconscious. Opening with warm surges of electronics and acoustic guitar, the music quickly coalesces into a hazy sonic mist, the perfect bed for lead-vocalist Clarice's vocals. Shimmering like a pool of newly cut diamonds catching the early morning sun, her delicate melodies cut through the sonics, guiding the song to its emotional peak.

While the previous single "How It Is" focussed more generally on the powerlessness felt by those struggling with their mental health, "Alone" draws you in with its more subtly intimate sense of drama. The central line "get out and make it all better" resonates like a part plea, part motivational speech. It's a tacit acknowledgment that only you, and you alone, can effect meaningful personal progress.

Discussing the song, lead vocalist Clarice said: "This is where we started as a band, and it will be the last track on our album, it feels like the opening and closing of a chapter." Fittingly, with "Alone", you get the feeling there will be a whole lot more being written about Amethysts in the future.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
electropop synthpop alternative pop downtempo premiere amethysts


Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

Webber/Morris Big Band Are Tightly Arranged and Gorgeously Free on 'Both Are True'

The new jazz gets a treatment from a thrilling 18-piece big band playing compositions by saxophonists Angela Morris and Anna Webber on Both Are True.

Books

Sheena Kamal's 'No Going Back' Unfurls a Thrilling Noir

Kamal's psychological thriller, No Going Back, utilizes crime-noir tropes but with purposeful deviations.

Music

Jon Hassell's Argument for a Fourth World Continues with 'Seeing Through Sound'

At 83, it's clear Jon Hassell's music is forever contemporary. All he's had to do is leave open space for the next exploration, as he does on Seeing Through Sound.

Music

Meridian Brothers Get Funky and Experimental on 'Cumbia Siglo XXI'

Bogotá's Meridian Brothers return with another avant-garde take on electric cumbia with Cumbia Siglo XXI.

Music

H.C. McEntire Delivers Her Masterpiece with 'Eno Axis'

Born in isolation not so much by outside mandate as by natural inspiration, H.C. McEntire's Eno Axis is a masterwork of deep, spiritual escapism.

Music

L'Orange and Solemn Brigham Bring Dissentient Experiments and Dangerous Poetry in 'Marlowe 2'

On Marlowe 2, L'Orange finds an inventive range, interleaving the hip-hop with textures that bring his landscapes into tuneful definition; Solemn Brigham, brings his deft skills as one of hip-hop's brightest poets.

Music

Katy Perry's Coming-of-Age Album 'Teenage Dream' at 10 Years Old

Katy Perry's Teenage Dream is a pensive coming-of-age statement disguised as sophomoric pop fun. It proves how it takes a great deal of conviction to pursue instincts that are of less "substance".

Music

Electropop's Amethysts Sparkle on "Alone" (premiere)

Electropop's Amethysts share a video for "Alone", a gently understated, gleaming pop gem that gently drips into your subconcious.

Books

Manga 'The Sky Is Blue with a Single Cloud' Is a Superb Collection of Kuniko Tsurita's Works

The late manga artist Kuniko Tsurita's works virtually demand repeat readings: initially cryptic, always compelling, inviting the reader to try again, and offering new suggestions and meanings with each read.

Music

Neu!'s Michael Rother Talks About Experimentation and Chance

Neu!'s Michael Rother reflects on the creative environment of lockdown, the struggles of playing experimental krautrock, and the collective beauty of live performance.

Music

A Guide to the Birdsong of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean

Culture and nature are beautifully inseparable in the second volume of the environmentally-conscious A Guide to the Birdsong series.

Music

The Deep and Distant Roots of the Ska-Punk Hybrid

Many only recognize ska-punk as a fad of 1990s US pop music, but its emanation and roots run much deeper and spread far wider than one may think.

Music

Less Bells Offer Poignant Post-Classical Ruminations on 'Mourning Jewelry'

Less Bells' Mourning Jewelry is not light music in the sense of weight, but it might be light in the sense of brightness or contrast. It's an engaging little series of tropes about loss and processes of grieving.

Music

A New Erasure Album Is Precisely What This Pandemic Needs

Cue Erasure's new album: The Neon. Music may not by itself cure our societal ills, but the virtue of superb electropop is that it helps make them seem a bit less insurmountable.

Music

Cajun Popsters Sweet Crude Get Deep and Emotional with "Impuissance" (premiere)

Cajun popsters Sweet Crude share a new video for "Impuissance" featuring the stirring vocals of Alexis Marceaux and celebrating the intersection of tradition and innovation.

Books

Zadie Smith's 'Intimations' Essays Pandemic With Erudite Wit and Compassion

Zadie Smith's Intimations is an essay collection of gleaming, wry, and crisp prose that wears its erudition lightly but takes flight on both everyday and lofty matters.

Music

Phil Elverum Sings His Memoir on 'Microphones in 2020'

On his first studio album under the Microphones moniker since 2003, Phil Elverum shows he has been recording the same song since he was a teenager in the mid-1990s. Microphones in 2020 might be his apex as a songwriter.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.