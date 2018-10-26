An Insecure Cinematic Reality: Director Matthew Holness on 'Possum'
Writer-director Matthew Holness on inviting the audience to gaze into its own unconscious.
Possum
Matthew Holness
Bulldog Film
26 Oct 2018 (UK)
Possum (2018), the feature debut of Matthew Holness, tells the story of disgraced children's puppeteer Philip (Sean Harris). Returning to his childhood home, he is forced to confront his sinister stepfather Maurice (Alun Armstrong), and the horrors of the past that have haunted him his whole life.
Holness is popularly known for his alter ego 'Garth Marenghi' from the cult TV series Garth Marenghi's Darkplace (Channel 4, 2004), which Holness co-created, wrote and starred in. His short films include A Gun for George (2011), The Snipest (2012) for Sky's Playhouse Presents series and Smutch (2016) for its Halloween Comedy Shorts series. Away from the screen, he has contributed short stories to the Comma Press anthologies: Protest Stories of Resistance (2012), Phobic: Modern Horror Stories (2007), and the short story Possum, which his feature film is based on to The New Uncanny (2018).
In conversation with PopMatters, Holness discusses his attraction to horror and the relationship between his literary and filmic storytelling. He also reflects upon creating a dream logic for Possum and the importance of affording the audience freedom to connect with their own fears.
Sean Harris as Philip in Possum (2018) (courtesy of Bulldog Film)
Why storytelling as a means of expression? Was there an inspirational or defining moment?
I have always wanted to write stuff and I was always most interested in creative writing at school, where I wrote lots of stories. They were always the most fun thing I did, and so yeah, I have always wanted to do it. I have never entertained the thought of doing anything else, and so I guess it has just always been there.
Then to varying degrees in terms of what kind of stuff I write, that has changed a bit. For a while I wanted to just do comedy and specialise in that, and now I just find that I would rather make horror films and write horror stories, that kind of thing.
What drew you to horror?
I don't know really, I have always been drawn to it. I guess I watched a lot of Hammer films when I was a kid, so I was obsessed with Dracula and Frankenstein and all of that stuff. I lived in Whitstable, where Peter Cushing lived. We'd occasionally see him down the street and I got his autograph outside a bookshop once. I think I had that sense of Van Helsing living in the same town, and it just felt like a natural part of my childhood.
It didn't feel like it was odd to watch horror films, even though I can remember when my mom asked: "Can I let my two boys say hello to you? They are huge fans." He was actually quite concerned at what films we'd been watching [laughs], but yeah, that and westerns were always the thing I was most interested in.
Horror was always something that was less frowned upon in those days. You had things like public information films that were played out between children's programming, and so that frightening adult world was always there. You always had that sense of the impending nuclear war as well, so there was certainly always something that was feeding the anxieties of childhood.
Image by werner22brigitte ( CC0 Creative Commons / Pixabay)
Does the experience of making a film change your appreciation for those filmmakers and films you have a particular admiration for?
Yeah, it absolutely does and you realise how brilliant certain directors are. For example, just before I went into shooting Possum, I watched John Carpenter's TV movie he made just before Halloween (1978). I think it was called Someone's Watching Me, and he was obviously working with an established TV crew, and it was very much a product of the TV system. So it's quite crude and there's a lot in it that you feel he was having to do certain things to fit in with the look of a TV programme.
...[I]t's very good, it's not something that I think is bad, but there's such a leap up between that and Halloween, which I think he went straight into making. Suddenly you look at that and it's just so much more impressive and he's in full control of what he's doing as a director.
When you watch something like that you really appreciate the artistry and the talent that directors like him have, and that he was able to just use at that point. He went to film school, and I guess he'd done a lot of filmmaking with the early amateurish films that everyone will make if you are going into the business, because obviously you have to learn what to do.
But being in the same position of making your first film, it's inspiring at the same time as being awe-inspiring [laughs]. It's intimidating in many ways, but it makes you respect [other films] a lot more. But then you also learn that way, and you find out how they've done things, and end up realising why they filmed certain things a certain way. They are just good educational realisations as well, and you learn the more you do.
I'm interested in the way forms or the stages of a process bleed into and inform one another. How do perceive the influence of your literary short stories on your approach towards filmic storytelling, and vice versa?
Well, it's interesting because I always find the short form literary narrative structure that best suits the feature film is the novella story – it's generally the kind of stories that last for, I don't know, 50,000 words or less. They always seem to make very good feature films and it's often the feature films that try to cram a full novel in that don't work so well. It's interesting, because a lot of novelists get annoyed at the adaptation of their work and they will dismiss them saying: "It's not the book." It can't be the book, that's the thing. You can't turn a huge novel into a decent ninety minute film; you have to streamline that narrative to fit the form.
I found the more I film scripts I write, the better prose writing becomes because you learn to cut to the chase with your dialogue. You realise that the dialogue has to be functional, it has to move the plot along and it always has to be in conflict. Before I'd worked in scripting for film and TV I think there was a tendency to just write lots of dialogue that didn't really go anywhere -- feeling the characters. You can do that, novels can have that happen, but I feel films have to move on.
There is an argument that Possum is quite a slow film, but that's intentionally so because it's about the character, it's about the fact that he can't move on, and he's doing the same thing over and over again. But I think there are certain things that make films work, and that is pacing, and pacing is all about structure and moving the narrative forward at all times. That's in your kind of a classic Hollywood narrative, so yeah, there are definitely different disciplines for writing prose and for writing scripts.
Again, short stories are different because they can be very short, they can be just about one scene, one place, one sole thing happening. Certainly with Possum I knew I needed to extend the narrative a bit, to widen it in order for it to be a film in which nothing much on the face of it happens. It needed a bigger sense of climax and confrontation than the original story had, even though the essentials of the short story are in the film.
Sean Harris as Philip in Possum (2018) (courtesy of Bulldog Film)
As I get older I find that I'm appreciating films that feel simple on the surface, with their complexity coming through the emotions of the characters.
Yeah absolutely. I think you go through a phase where you grow up on exciting films. I grew up on westerns and sci-fi films, all of those things, and I always liked them. But you do get to a point where you want films to be more about the human experience, which obviously changes hugely as you get older. And you want films that tell stories about human beings, human relationships and failure.
I'm far less interested in happy films that just fit a format. There's always a place for those films, but it all depends what mood you're in, and I'm drawn more and more to films that are complex in terms that they are not necessarily going to give you the happy ending that you think you want. I like films that reflect reality a bit more. There's obviously room for all, there's room for escapism and there always should be in those films, but there are films that have their place that go against the grain, and don't fit that standard narrative structure.
In my opinion, Possum allows for a reflection on the idea that films exist on a dream logic and are psychological constructs. Would you agree?