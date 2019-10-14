Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Ethio-jazz's Anbessa Orchestra Aim For a Better Day on "Tch'elema" (premiere)

Adriane Pontecorvo
14 Oct 2019
Photo: Cristhian Istúriz

Urgent new track "Tch'elema" sees Brooklyn's Anbessa Orchestra expressing a chaotic moment through Ethio-jazz sounds.

In terms of sheer function, music is a cornucopia of nearly endless possibilities. Different pieces serve different purposes for different people, all depending on different cultural contexts, always part of a larger expressive whole. For Anbessa Orchestra, Brooklyn-based and Ethio-jazz-inspired, music can express a moment like this one - even in all its chaos.

"Things look pretty grim," says guitarist and songwriter Nadav Peled, "and I wanted to write something to let it out."

From such worries springs new single "Tch'elema (Darkness)", an urgent track driving forward through a troubled era, marred, as Peled notes, by such emergencies as "the United States administration, a growing number of natural disasters due to climate change, refugee crises worldwide…"

It's a beastly list, but not one too heavy for the seven-piece group to take on headfirst. Dor Heled's dizzying keyboards rise in slender, neon waves, bolstered by saxophonists Eyal Vilner and Eden Bareket and anchored by the subtle bass and persistent drums of Ran Livneh and Eran Fink, respectively. For all the time the synths spend taking center stage, it's when Heled takes a momentary step back that Wayne Tucker's trumpet bellows in a solo laced with unspoken meaning. That invincible spirit of revolution that always returns when injustice is at hand - only to eventually be rejoined by the whole group in the united chorus.

Hope, Peled goes on, is practically built into the structure of "Tch'elema". "The Ethiopian Antchi Hoye scale was perfect," he continues as he describes his cathartic writing process. "It's got an ominous tone; however, it's usually used for happy occasions."

"Tch'elema", then, for its dour name, is a brilliant paradox. "I wanted the piece to create a chaotic mood but also be a cleansing cry."

Hypnotic to the point of being ecstatic, it's easy to find the joy in Anbessa Orcestra's new track, the first of many in the near future. And, though Peled may have global woes on the brain - don't we all, at this point? - he remains optimistic on "Tch'elema". "Even though things are hard," he says, "We gotta keep moving and aim for a better day." It's simple, sage advice, both in word and when set to the fiery, funky music that Anbessa Orchestra makes best.

Single Tch'elema will be available for purchase online on 21 October.

TOUR DATES

20 Nov - The State House (New Haven, CT)

22 Nov - New City Brewery (Easthampton, MA)

23 Nov - Barbes (Brooklyn, NY)

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
anbessa orchestra jazz ethio-jazz world music premiere

'Psycho': The Mother of All Horrors

Psycho stands out not only for being one of Alfred Hitchcock's greatest films, it is also one of his most influential. It has been a template and source material for an almost endless succession of later horror films, making it appropriate to identify it as the mother of all horror films.

Francesc Quilis
Film

The City Beneath: A Century of Los Angeles Graffiti (By the Book)

With discussions of characters like Leon Ray Livingston (a.k.a. "A-No. 1"), credited with consolidating the entire system of hobo communication in the 1910s, and Kathy Zuckerman, better known as the surf icon "Gidget", Susan A. Phillips' lavishly illustrated The City Beneath: A Century of Los Angeles Graffiti, excerpted here from Yale University Press, tells stories of small moments that collectively build into broad statements about power, memory, landscape, and history itself.

Susan A. Phillips
Books

The 10 Best Indie Pop Albums of 2009

Indie pop in 2009 was about all young energy and autumnal melancholy, about the rush you feel when you first hear an exciting new band, and the bittersweet feeling you get when your favorite band calls it quits.

Music
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.