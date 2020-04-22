Electrosoul's Anda Is "Blinded" By Love (premiere)
New York musical omnivore Anda spins some delicious, mellow electrosoul on "Blinded". It's also the title tune from her new EP, releasing this Friday.
New York City-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Anda unleashes her new EP, Blinded, on 24 April on the Internet & Weed imprint. Influenced by classic R&B and soul music, the titular track displays Anda's ability for creating a heart-stirring love song. She captures the spirit of heartbreak and longing impeccably across the tune's all-too-short six minutes.
She writes, "With its dripped out production, the track evokes the underlying emotional feelings of the lament of unrequited love as well as admiration for the delicate beauty of love itself." A classically-trained musician who has toured the world, Anda's musical inspirations run the gamut from Afrobeat to jazz and beyond.