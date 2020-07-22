Powered by RebelMouse
Film

On Hillbilly Elegy, 'Spring Night Summer Night'

Michael Barrett
22 Jul 2020
Spring Night Summer Night (1967) (Flicker Alley)

Joseph L. Anderson's film 'Spring Night Summer Night' and its characters are embracing uncertainty and therefore defying conventions and expectations. They're making it up as they go.

Spring Night Summer Night
Joseph L. Anderson

Flicker Alley

26 May 2020

Other


Emerging from the oubliette of film history and inspired partly by the starkly beautiful films of Ingmar Bergman, partly by the semi-documentary non-professionalism of Italian neorealism, partly by the spontaneity of the French New Wave, and partly by the American independence of John Cassavetes, we have Spring Night Summer Night (1967) on a dual DVD/Blu-ray from Flicker Alley.

Shot in Southern Ohio by a local film professor and his students for $29k, this black and white character study of a corner of Appalachia begins in the possibility of "white trash" stereotypes and Erskine Caldwell sensationalism. The film, like its characters, struggles to break free of limits imposed by internalized expectations. "You know you don't care what these damn hillbillies think," is an early line spoken by a young man to his half-sister, and the oppressive network of what everybody thinks in a town where everybody knows everybody's business is one element in Spring Night Summer Night atmosphere.

The family lives in a two-story house on some acreage in a depressed area, where we see a lot of abandoned and falling-apart houses. Dinner time with a passel of kids is a network of sniping between husband Virgil (John Crawford), his second wife Mae (Marj Johnson), oldest son Carl (Ted Heimerdinger) and oldest daughter Jessie (Larue Hall). Everyone likes their drink and cigarettes and everyone is sullen. An ancient granny sits apart, eating in front of the TV. It's Saturday and the main quartet looks forward to a night out. Carl aims to make money at the cockfights with his rooster, which he lets loose in the dining room to chaos. It's all very, how do you say, déclassé.

This is the spring night, the first of the two days a few months apart that encompass the film's action. The brooding Carl, liquored up, eyes Jessie jealously as she dances at the local crowded beer hall, packed with smoking and drinking and smiling locals and scored by excellent local musicians. All the film's music is diegetic in a highly natural sound mix.

After a near fight at the bar with some other fellow, Carl manhandles Jessie into the car and drives her home and, in an elliptical sequence that encourages wide-open interpretation, we realize they stopped to have sex. When they analyze this event months later, he blames himself. "I wasn't that drunk. I knew what I was doing," he says. Jess stops in her tracks, looks up and asserts her agency: "I could have stopped you."

One of the film's radical secrets is that she doesn't especially object to being "in trouble". She'd prefer it otherwise and she doesn't like having to discuss it, but she's rejected her friend's advice to get rid of it and fully intends to raise her baby without naming the father. Her contained strength throughout complements Carl's shaky explosiveness, although both her fatalism and his emotionalism are problems.

In the interim, he disappeared to Columbus, Missouri, in search of work, and now he's back to convince her to go away with him. The first thing he notices is her pregnancy, which would be the first he's aware of it, since the two of them have had no contact since that night. She's stubbornly silent on the subject to her parents. Virgil keeps running around town trying to find the father while Mae just says it's her business.

It's on this second day and night of the film's plot that the portrait of a town deepens, thanks to two excellent drinking soliloquies delivered separately by Mae and Virgil. They each discuss their past and their relation to the town, and we understand that they are depicting real, credible people with real histories in a mining town that thrived during WWII and has been withering since. The characters both recall the war with understandable nostalgia, and that's an element in the film that feels right. Mae and Virgil argue but they have, in a sense, made peace with each other and know very well that their choices are limited to decline. In the end, they don't feel mismatched.

(Flicker Alley)

Another detail Spring Night Summer Night gets right is the way people frankly refer to money. A farmer brags that his tractor "cost a lot of money". In the most lyrical and exhilarating sequence, a young man declares that he bought his motorcycle with army money. That feels true, army service as a means for the joy of spending money on the speed and wind of freedom in the face. Again, military service is a kind of window to another world, a form of escape that feels credible in this environment.

Behind-the-scenes footage shows how that cycle sequence was shot. Filming in the summer of 1965, the filmmakers couldn't know they were dipping a kickstand into the wave of biker movies like Roger Corman's The Wild Angels (1966) and Dennis Hopper's Easy Rider (1969), but it was blowin' in the wind. Actually, one of their writer-producer associates had been killed on a motorcycle before filming began.

Possible SPOILER: We're used to the grind of melodrama in backwoods potboilers, especially one that begins with the bang of a shotgun as the first sound effect. One of the film's nicest surprises is that, after teasing us with the possibility, it avoids melodramatic or even dramatic resolution. Like another film finished in 1967, Mike Nichols' The Graduate, the story ends with a couple on a bus, and yet the ending in Spring Night Summer Night feels more hopeful than that doomed epiphany. Anderson's film and its characters are embracing uncertainty ("We'll never know") and therefore defying conventions and expectations. They're going to make it up as they go.

The story behind the film is discussed in the extras. In what must have been a bitter blow for a film partly indebted to the do-it-yourself emotional truth-seeking of Cassavetes, this film's place in the New York Film Festival got bumped for his Faces (1968), because apparently you can only have one movie like that. I can't help wondering if someone literally said "We're not showing your film because of this Cassavetes picture" or if that just makes a good story for the irony. The festival finally showed it in 2018.

Then exploitation distributor Joseph Brenner picked it up for the grindhouse and drive-in circuit on the condition that it be re-cut with some nudity added. That incarnation, retitled Miss Jessica Is Pregnant, played on 1970s' double-bills. It's been preserved by UCLA Film and Television Archive but isn't included here for comparison.

Decades later, Spring Night Summer Night has been restored and scanned in 4K thanks to the patronage of Nicholas Winding Refn. The only nudity in the director's cut is a brief glimpse of Carl's buttocks, which would have frustrated any good old boys at the drive-in. There's also Jessica's chum Donna (Betty Ann Parady), introduced in a Lolita pose, slouching in a polka-dotted bikini with one strap hanging off the shoulder, and that's it for skin.

One of the extras discusses and shows some of the differing footage between the two versions, as well as material that never made it into either version. Several participants are interviewed 50 years later, including director Joseph L. Anderson, co-writer/producer Franklin Miller, and actors Heimerdinger, Hall and Crawford, who all express surprise and pleasure at the film's resurrection.

Anderson has had a long career in various venues, including academia and public TV. He's probably most famous for co-writing a significant book of film history with Donald Ritchie: The Japanese Film: Art and Industry (Grove Press, 1960, revised 1983). He's interviewed in a couple of contexts, as is Miller. One of the extras involves revisiting the film's locations. The booklet is also full of information and perspective on the film's rediscovery and restoration.

The most delightful extra is the so-called Bluegrass Trilogy, three shorts by Anderson and Miller scored to bluegrass music. These come across as viable works of cultural observation with humor.

Related Articles Around the Web
spring night summer night drama flicker alley film review joseph l. anderson
8
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

The 10 Best Flaming Lips Sci-Fi Songs

In honor of the band with the most U.F.O.s and robots, here are the ten best Flaming Lips songs based on all things science fiction. The psychedelic band's new LP, American Head, releases this September.

Film

On Hillbilly Elegy, 'Spring Night Summer Night'

Joseph L. Anderson's film 'Spring Night Summer Night' and its characters are embracing uncertainty and therefore defying conventions and expectations. They're making it up as they go.

Music

Electronic Music's Photay Discusses His Warm, Humanistic Sound and Making a Difference

As an artist who loves surprises, Photay ensures no two tracks sound the same. Pick a random track from his discography, press play, and let the love of it all sweep through you.

Music

Kolohe Kai Is "Catching Lightning" with His Catchy New Love Song (premiere)

Pacific reggae artist Kolohe Kai fuses pop and R&B elements into "Catching Lightning", a breezy new love song that's perfect for summer.

Music

Catholic Guilt Deliver Accidental Anthem for Pandemic via "A Boutique Affair" (premiere)

Catholic Guilt's "A Boutique Affair" taps into the zeitgeist of distance, isolation, while adding a spirit of uplift and community.

Music

Steve Cardenas' 'Blue Has a Range' Is Steeped in Blues Tradition and Expressed with Elegance

Jazz guitarist Steve Cardenas' Blue Has a Range sports modern but vintage jazz guitar at the center of a gorgeously balanced group of composer and players.

Music

The Academy of Sun Combine Goth, Musical Theater, and Prog on 'The Quiet Earth'

The Academy of Sun's The Quiet Earth is an interesting mish-mash of styles. Singer-songwriter-pianist-bandleader Nick Hudson prefers to use "Gothic dystopian post-punk" to describe the band.

Music

Electronic Producer Nahash's Debut Feels Handmade for Revolution

The most impressive thing about Nahash's Flowers of the Revolution is that it's so unabashedly political despite being almost devoid of vocals. The politics come through in the struggle of contrasting elements.

Music

The Naked and Famous Go All-Out Pop on 'Recover'

The Naked and Famous' first album since 2016, Recover, eschews the idea of a rock band. They have gone and hard-boiled their sound into something resembling modern day pop forms.

Books

Leslie Stein's Thoughtful and Honest Memoir About Abortion

The sensitively depicted graphic memoir I Know You Rider is the story of an abortion, but more than that it's a moment in time in Leslie Stein's life.

Film

What Does Water See? On Fighting as Perception in Bruce Lee's Kung Fu Films

Bruce Lee's fight scenes evoke Gestalt theory: actual perception is a response to a provocation. Consider this philosophy while watching the films in Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits and you too can become the water.

Music

Thin Lear's 'Wooden Cave' is Chamber Pop Perfection of the Highest Order

The latest album from Queens-based singer-songwriter Matt Longo, aka Thin Lear, is an impeccably crafted ode to loners, death, and alienation.

Music

Courtney Marie Andrews Picks Up the Pieces on 'Old Flowers'

Folk singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews' Old Flowers is about the dissolution of a nine-year relationship and has many strengths. Still, it often falls prey to the cliches of the break-up album.

Music

Talking Heads' Chris Frantz Doesn't Miss a Beat With 'Remain in Love' Story

There's a whole lotta love (and maybe a little hate) in the captivating new memoir by Chris Frantz, who is an open book while talking about life with Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club, and wife Tina Weymouth in this candid interview.

Books

Isolation Resonates in Tomine's Ode to Loneliness

Tomine's talent in communicating the intimate, minute details of his life only serve to make them universal, even moreso in these times of COVID-19. The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist is his isolationist memoir.

Music

Sylvie Simmons Celebrates "Sweet California" (premiere + interview)

Veteran music journalist Sylvie Simmons returns with Howe Gelb-produced sophomore LP, Blue on Blue. "Sweet California" celebrates the end of a prolonged convalescence following a devastating accident.

Music

Noah Guthrie's "That's All" Innovates on His Americana Sound (premiere + interview)

Americana's Noah Guthrie debuts the bittersweet, nostalgic lyric video for his latest single, "That's All", and talks with PopMatters about how he creates the music that resonates with so many.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.