Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Heads Out on a "Blue Vacation" (premiere)
"Blue Vacation", McMahon's latest single from his forthcoming Upside Down Flowers, unfurls into an enlivened number replete with glistening production and a wistful essence.
It's been just about four years to the day since Andrew McMahon first stepped foot "in the Wilderness" with a debut solo LP. Since then, the singer-songwriter has only delved further into his imaginative, inward-looking pop dream world. McMahon's music has evolved into something replete with shimmering melodies and ineradicable rhythm, by all means harvesting a continuously more bewitching soundscape as his solo portfolio has grown. His third album under the "in the Wilderness" moniker, Upside Down Flowers, is set for release via Fantasy on 16 November. McMahon is sharing a new single that wonderfully captures both the surrealism and emotionalism imbued into his overarching work.
Within its first ten seconds, "Blue Vacation" is already set to captivate with its glistening production, invoking an atmospheric wistfulness and sensibility into the hook-laden anthem well before it makes liftoff. As McMahon soars across its chorus, the song unfurls, imbued with an enlivened sense of heart and tinges of nostalgia. It's a spacey slice of grandiose pop music well-deserving of the tapping feet and bobbing heads that it will usher in with its undeniable sway. Albeit, it's also something more than that—something clearly personal for McMahon that has always made his songwriting that much more of a treat to give one's ear, especially in how it has flourished the last couple of decades.
