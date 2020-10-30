The irresolution and unease that pervade Ane Brun's After the Great Storm perfectly mirror the anxiety and social isolation that have engulfed this post-pandemic era.

Ane Brun's 'After the Great Storm' Features Some of Her Best Songs

