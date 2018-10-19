Ani Glass Melds the Ethereal and Industrial in "Peirianwaith Perffaith" (premiere)
Welsh artist Ani Glass offers up the dreamy and ethereal synthpop of "Peirianwaith Perffaith" as her latest single.
"Peirianwaith Perffaith" is the new single from Cardiff-based musician and artist Ani Glass (née Saunders). The title is Welsh for "perfect machinery" and the song, sung in Glass' native language, lives up to its name, striking a perfect balance between industry and ethereality. Beginning with some Blade Runner-esque synth lines and some slightly cold wave rhythms, its icy and dark disco pulses make for an oppressive atmosphere. This heavy build up leads perfectly into a chorus that feels like clouds parting. By its outro the listener has moved from the suffocating grind of reality to a more ethereal plane.
One may be given to likening Glass to an airier, synthier version of Gwenno. Considering the two are sisters makes the association seem appropriate, but with this and her 2017 EP Ffrwydrad Tawel (Silent Explosion), Glass seems to be confidently forging her own path while staying true to her Welsh roots.
"Peirianwaith Perffaith" is released on October 26 via Recordiau Neb.