ANISE Calls on “Black Eve” to Save Us (premiere)

ANISE offers a sumptuous and sensuous tribute to what she calls “the Divine Feminine Power” on “Black Eve”, the title single from her forthcoming debut EP. Starting with a throbbing bassline and wilderness atmospherics that would make Annabella Lwin (Bow Wow Wow) want to go back to the jungle, ANISE voluptuously challenges the aggressive nature of male spiritual energy that mistakes violence for strength. Her words have a different kind of power. She offers female healing over hostility as the answer to oppression and hypocrisy in the Western world.

The song itself sinuously presents an uncompromising vision of a spiritual life to which one can dance. ANISE’s voice wraps itself around the melody. When she declares that she’s “tired of endless killing”, ANISE is seductive instead of vengeful. Like the Biblical Eve, she wants to start at the beginning. One doesn’t need to bite the apple to know good from evil. The truth is ever-present and recognizable to those who feel. Just listen.

ANISE moved from New York to London in 2018. She has adopted a universal sound that could be played in nightclubs and bedrooms across the globe. One doesn’t need to understand her lyrics to be moved by the resonance of her vocals. Her voice creates a space where love can be found. ANISE understands the restorative nature of music to reinvigorate, so when the song abruptly ends, we know there will be a new beginning.