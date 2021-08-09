Anjulie Says It’s a “Big Bad World” Out There

Toronto alt-pop artist, Anjulie is making a name for her clever wordplay, soulful pop, and stunning voice. She’s co-written songs with Diplo, Zedd, Kelly Clarkson, Nicki Minaj, and Lady Gaga, and she had her music all over TV via HBO, ABC, NBC, and MTV. In her latest single, “Big Bad World”, Anjulie is frustrated with the narcissism of social media and the emphasis on consumption, money, and power in society. Those things are especially problematic in this time of climate emergencies, far-right fascism, wealth inequality, and rising racism, sexism, and homophobia. Those are heady concerns, yet she wraps her message in the most delightful of poppy melodies while putting on a vocal showcase that thrills.

“The song is about turning a blind eye to ecological collapse, terrorism, and crippling economic inequality while being distracted by shiny new tech, performative social media, and navel-gazing narcissism,” says Anjulie. “Dan Lemoyne created a world of stunning projection-based tableau for me to emote against.”

