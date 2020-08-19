Music

Annie Dressner's "Midnight Bus" Is a Twilit Reflection of Life's Quieter Moments (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
19 Aug 2020
Photo: Elly Lucas / Courtesy of Sweetheart PR

Indie folk's Annie Dressner joins forces with Matthew Caws of Nada Surf to deliver the nostalgically-layered "Midnight Bus".

Annie Dressner's lyrical life has seen her trot from the US to the UK throughout the development of her musical identity. With roots sewn in New York, much of her heritage lies in music, with her grandparents having first met while working in radio and her parents imbuing her with a love of piano in her early years. Since, she's developed an individualistic style as a singer-songwriter—direct, indelible, and subtly bittersweet—that she's toured throughout the indie circuit to acclaim since. Her latest, "Midnight Bus", is unsuspecting, grungy folk that wouldn't feel remiss in the songbooks of Phoebe Bridgers or Elliott Smith, but it's Dressner's own.

Co-written with Nada Surf's Matthew Caws, he accompanies Dressner on the track and assists in filling-in its nostalgic layers. On its development, she recalls, "I co-wrote this song with my friend Matthew Caws (Nada Surf) back in 2013. I hadn't written songs with many other people, and we just decided to do it one evening for the fun of it. The song has meaning to both of us, but separately, which I think is really interesting. For me, it reminded me of being 24 wandering around Astoria, New York, and going to a lot of open mics. There was a man who I would sometimes run into with a red telescope, and he would show me Saturn when I was walking back to the subway in a bit of a daze. He was almost a friend. New York can be special in that way."

"Midnight Bus" features on Dressner's latest album, Coffee at the Corner Bar, due out 4 September. "In choosing my songs for the album, Coffee at the Corner Bar, I remembered this one and was lucky that Matthew was happy to play and sing on the song. Since we wrote it together, it made it very special for the recording. Matthew wrote the part at the end during the recording, which was also a wonderful musical gift. There was lots of back and forths with my husband, Paul Goodwin, who produced the record, about "should there be tambourine, should there not be tambourine?"

indie folk singer-songwriter premiere annie dressner folk folk pop


Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

The Texicana Mamas Make Beautiful Tex Mex Music

San Antonio singer-songwriters Tish Hinojosa, Stephanie Urbina Jones, and Patricia Vonne join together to make beautiful Tex Mex music as the Texicana Mamas.

Music

Hip-Hop Since the Don of Rhyme: Shabazz Palaces' 'The Don of Diamond Dreams'

With the release of Shabazz Palaces' The Don of Diamond Dreams, producer-rapper Ishmael Butler envisions yet another lunar world of sound disturbed by his anxieties and desires.

Music

Electropop's Cut Copy Discuss New Album 'Freeze, Melt' As They Continue to Evolve

In advance of their sixth studio album, we spoke with Cut Copy's Dan Whitford about Freeze, Melt, and the road the electropop group took to get to where they are.

Music

Mary Chapin Carpenter's 'The Dirt and the Stars' Is Warm and Sublime

Mary Chapin Carpenter ponders life, love, depression, and political mendacity on The Dirt and the Stars.

Music

Bully's 'SUGAREGG' Is Loud and Noisy

The good news is that Bully are still loud and noisy on SUGAREGG. That's what makes them such a great live band. Alicia Bognanno explodes with energy.

Music

Music

Rob Williams' "Me and You" Is an Exploration of Romantic Commitment (premiere + interview)

Rob Williams' latest single, "Me and You", is a sweetly accessible slice of songwriting that celebrates a realistic interpretation of a relationship with highs, lows, and in-betweens.

Film

'The Lady Eve' Indulges Preston Sturges' Humor, Both Literate and Broad

Preston Sturges' The Lady Eve is layered with texture and substance draped in the gleeful prurience of a master of slapstick and romance who could write foolish millionaires with the same deft ear as cultured hooligans.

Books

'Gender Explorers' Offers Insight into Youth Perspectives on Gender

Trans activist Juno Roche's latest work, Gender Explorers, is about listening to youth, not dictating to them.

Music

Katy Perry's Coming-of-Age Album 'Teenage Dream' at 10 Years Old

Katy Perry's Teenage Dream is a pensive coming-of-age statement disguised as sophomoric pop fun. It proves how it takes a great deal of conviction to pursue instincts that are of less "substance".

Music

H.C. McEntire Delivers Her Masterpiece with 'Eno Axis'

Born in isolation not so much by outside mandate as by natural inspiration, H.C. McEntire's Eno Axis is a masterwork of deep, spiritual escapism.

Music

Meridian Brothers Get Funky and Experimental on 'Cumbia Siglo XXI'

Bogotá's Meridian Brothers return with another avant-garde take on electric cumbia with Cumbia Siglo XXI.

Music

Webber/Morris Big Band Are Tightly Arranged and Gorgeously Free on 'Both Are True'

The new jazz gets a treatment from a thrilling 18-piece big band playing compositions by saxophonists Angela Morris and Anna Webber on Both Are True.

Books

Sheena Kamal's 'No Going Back' Unfurls a Thrilling Noir

Kamal's psychological thriller, No Going Back, utilizes crime-noir tropes but with purposeful deviations.

Music

Jon Hassell's Argument for a Fourth World Continues with 'Seeing Through Sound'

At 83, it's clear Jon Hassell's music is forever contemporary. All he's had to do is leave open space for the next exploration, as he does on Seeing Through Sound.

Music

L'Orange and Solemn Brigham Bring Dissentient Experiments and Dangerous Poetry in 'Marlowe 2'

On Marlowe 2, L'Orange finds an inventive range, interleaving the hip-hop with textures that bring his landscapes into tuneful definition; Solemn Brigham, brings his deft skills as one of hip-hop's brightest poets.

Music

Electropop's Amethysts Sparkle on "Alone" (premiere)

Electropop's Amethysts share their new single, "Alone", a gently understated, gleaming pop gem that gently drips into your subconcious.

Books

Manga 'The Sky Is Blue with a Single Cloud' Is a Superb Collection of Kuniko Tsurita's Works

The late manga artist Kuniko Tsurita's works virtually demand repeat readings: initially cryptic, always compelling, inviting the reader to try again, and offering new suggestions and meanings with each read.

