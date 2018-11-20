Anthony Ruptak Paints a Self-Portrait in the Vivid "Good Morning" (premiere)
Anthony Ruptak's sun-washed, impassioned single and music video is a personal proclamation that he calls "a tale of love vs self-destruction and the romanticizing of both".
In all that he does, Anthony Ruptak has an innate knack for empathizing with others and embracing the human condition. As an community cultivator, activist, and artist, the Denver-based singer-songwriter aims to advocate for positivity, inclusiveness, and humanity as a whole. As much is able to be felt in Ruptak's expansive catalog, which will soon include his upcoming album, A Place That Never Changes, come 8 December. Ahead of its release, Ruptak has dropped a single, "Good Morning", and is premiering its accompanying music video with PopMatters.
Atmospheric and burning with passion, Ruptak's performance throughout "Good Morning" is uproarious and invigorating. Put together by John Hauser, Jenna Moll Reyes, and Kyle Macdonald, its music video captures that same wild energy. At its core is a personal tale, as the artist tells PopMatters, "I wrote 'Good Morning' early in the morning (figures) in my bedroom. It was a simple concept, looking around my room and noticing the contrast of things that represented my life at the time and things that represented my partner's life. She travels the world for work and inspires me to be a better person and songwriter. It's also a portrait of my brothers and my bohemian living situation in Commerce City, Colorado - a place I affectionately refer to as the armpit of the state. It's a tale of love vs self-destruction and the romanticizing of both."