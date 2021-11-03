Experimentalist Arca Shares Stunning “Prada/Rakata” Video

Experimental electronic producer Arca returns with a stunning new video for her two latest songs, “Prada” and “Rakata”. The songs pulse with warmth and an otherworldliness supported by dreamy, seductive vocals, gentle beats, and the waves of synths intertwining with the beats. As the track evolves, the rhythms increase their intensity, and the tempos pick up.

Arca says, “​​’Prada’ is about celebrating psychosexual versatility. [It’s] a song explicitly about transness and nonbinary modes of relating the sexual energy of the collective subconscious as a celebration of life”. As the combo song continues, the dominant synth washes emerge louder and more insistent as desire and carnal emotions rise.

Arca also says that “Rakata” is a song about seduction, about wanting to devour the entire world out of a desire to fuck, without shame, free from condemnation, about sex as a life impulse in the face of death.” That’s reflected in the rising urgency of the track. Overall, it’s a brilliant twin-song with a genuine sense of development and resolution.

Both songs appear on Arca’s upcoming album, KICK ii, releasing on 3rd December via XL Recordings.

Hear this song on the PM Picks Spotify playlist.