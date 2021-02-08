From January 1967 to January 1972, Aretha Franklin, one of 20th-century pop music's towering geniuses, stood the pop world on its head with a run, inconceivable today, of 11 albums. Tony Scherman's forthcoming biography about The Queen of Soul covers those years.

From the cover of I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You (1967)

What You Want, Baby, Aretha's Got It

