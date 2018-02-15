Arielle LaGuette's 'Case of the Times' Is a Picture of Humanity in the Now (premiere)
The Austin artist calls her new EP "a collection of creations, not specifically about our political climate, but certainly about the humanity that continues to exist through it all".
"When 2016's election came and went, it's like the dust never settled," says Austin singer-songwriter Arielle LaGuette. That informed the themes on her sophomore EP, Case of the Times. Not only is it a collection of ukulele and guitar-centric songs infused with jazz, surf, and folk influences, but one that tends to pervade the senses beyond its grooving rhythms and the artist's warm, honey-smooth soul vocals. The EP is full of tunes that won't just put a beat in your step, but ones that will plant a seed in your mind—one that inspires you to keep your head held high and stand up in the face of any adversity.
"I wrote the first track 'Won't Lose With Love' in response to the tension and malaise that filled the air, and I just kept thinking how it all felt like a constant and unrelenting case of the Mondays. Spoiler alert—I wrote the title track Case of the Times shortly after. To put it simply, I wanted to continue writing, continue creating, and continue sharing in whatever capacity. So this EP is a collection of creations, not specifically about our political climate, but certainly about the humanity that continues to exist through it all."
Case of the Times was written by the Texas-based artist while traveling throughout the United States, and it certainly captures an overarching, humanistic feeling more encompassing than any singular state. With the musical and lyrical beauty that LaGuette steps up to the plate with this newest effort, one can't help but imagine that the rising indie artist will continue to fill rooms with her stunning sound.