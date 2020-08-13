Music

Arlo McKinley's Confessional Country/Folk Is Superb on 'Die Midwestern'

Chris Ingalls
13 Aug 2020
Photo: David McClister / Courtesy of Big Feat PR

Country/folk singer-songwriter Arlo McKinley's debut Die Midwestern marries painful honesty with solid melodies and strong arrangements.

Die Midwestern
Arlo McKinley

Oh Boy Records

14 August 2020

Impressing the legendary John Prine with your songwriting is a little bit like having Picasso say you're a pretty good artist. Shortly before he passed away, Prine heard Arlo McKinley's "Bag of Pills" and signed the Ohio-born artist to his label, Oh Boy Records. Hearing the songs on McKinley's debut album, Die Midwestern, it's easy to hear what led Prine to this signing decision. Using a seamless blend of country and folk, McKinley has drawn on his life of good times, bad decisions, and painful breakups to craft a collection of ten songs that have a timeless, instantly classic feel, like songs you swear you've heard before.

The secret is twofold. Besides possessing an uncanny ability to translate relatable life moments into eloquent lyrics – something McKinley does all over this wonderful, sprawling album – he also executes the songs with a plaintive, deeply expressive voice and a deep bench of seasoned musicians. Recorded in Memphis with Grammy-winning producer Matt Ross-Spang, the band on Die Midwestern includes Ken Coomer (Uncle Tupelo, Wilco), Rick Steff (Cat Power, Hank Williams Jr.), and Reba Russell (Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison). To attract this kind of firepower speaks volumes about McKinley's songs.

A lot of the lyrics on Die Midwestern are rooted in restlessness. The album begins simply and directly with "We Were Alright", as acoustic guitar accompanies McKinley's voice. "We hit the road," he sings. "I said 'tell me where you're wantin' to be and that's where we're gonna go / if it takes my life.'" The song takes the form of a gentle but earnest country ballad and is full of surprising directness and emotional honesty that puts it several notches above the pandering style of contemporary, run-of-the-mill country. McKinley is breathing the rarefied air of contemporaries like Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

He gets a bit rowdier with the title track, a twangy shuffle with plenty of warm fiddle runs and references to his home state. "I've been thinking that I should go," he sings. "'Cause if I don't leave now then I'm never going to leave Ohio." He continues, "And that's a chance that I just can't take / Now that I'm getting older." As McKinley hits his forties, he's well aware that time is marching on, and there's a big, wide world to explore.

The song that caught Prine's attention, "Bag of Pills", showcases McKinley's uncanny ability to recreate stark, unvarnished moments of desperation and addiction. "You want it / I can feel it," he sings determinedly, "Got a bag of pills that I'm dealing / So I can take you drinking." As the band swirls masterfully around him, McKinley's emotions hit the roof with a desperate plea as he acknowledges the state he's in. "Hail Jesus / Can you save me / Didn't think so, guess that you're busy."

Much of the loss and regret chronicled on Die Midwestern revolves around relationships, obviously tried-and-true subject matter for country and folk artists of all stripes. But McKinley imbues the songs with a naked honesty that sounds like the songs were written in the immediate moments of a breakup or a difficult life situation. They have that kind of urgency. "My heart is rusting / I've been broken, and I've been busted," he sings in "Once Again", a song that stings with the pain of a broken heart, but offers faint hope. "But if you tell me that I can trust it / Then maybe this heart can love once again."

While the ballads are emotionally arresting and uniquely majestic, McKinley and his band can conjure up classic country with the best of them, particularly on the stunning, honky-tonk ramble of "She's Always Around", sounding like the favorite selection on a dusty roadhouse jukebox. With McKinley's plaintive crooning, it's a song that the late George Jones would be happy to sink his teeth into. The song, as well as the rest of Die Midwestern, has a classic feel that's only too easy to get lost in. Love, loss, regret, recovery, determination: Arlo McKinley has – like many of us – seen plenty of both good and bad times. He's able to translate those experiences into songs that are warm, tuneful, expertly crafted, and unforgettable.

Related Articles Around the Web
country folk alternative country country folk folk rock folk pop oh boy records music review americana arlo mckinley
8


Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

Rufus Wainwright Makes a Welcome Return to Pop with 'Unfollow the Rules'

Rufus Wainwright has done Judy Garland, Shakespeare, and opera, so now it's time for Rufus to rediscover Rufus on Unfollow the Rules.

Music

Jazz's Denny Zeitlin and Trio Get Adventurous on 'Live at Mezzrow'

West Coast pianist Denny Zeitlin creates a classic and adventurous live set with his long-standing trio featuring Buster Williams and Matt Wilson on Live at Mezzrow.

Film

The Inescapable Violence in Netflix's I'm No Longer Here (Ya no estoy aqui)

Fernando Frías de la Parra's I'm No Longer Here (Ya no estoy aqui) is part of a growing body of Latin American social realist films that show how creativity can serve a means of survival in tough circumstances.

Music

Arlo McKinley's Confessional Country/Folk Is Superb on 'Die Midwestern'

Country/folk singer-songwriter Arlo McKinley's debut Die Midwestern marries painful honesty with solid melodies and strong arrangements.

Music

Viserra Combine Guitar Heroics and Female Vocals on 'Siren Star'

If you ever thought 2000s hard rock needed more guitar leads and solos, Viserra have you covered with Siren Star.

Music

The Band's Discontented Third LP, 1970's 'Stage Fright', Represented a World Braving Calamity

Released 50 years ago this month, the Band's Stage Fright remains a marker of cultural unrest not yet remedied.

Music

Leila Sunier Delivers Stunning Preface to New EP via "Sober/Without" (premiere)

With influences ranging from Angel Olsen to Joni Mitchell and Perfume Genius, Leila Sunier demonstrates her compositional prowess on the new single, "Sober/Without".

Music

Great Peacock Stares Down Mortality With "High Wind" (premiere + interview)

Southern rock's Great Peacock offer up a tune that vocalist Andrew Nelson says encompasses their upcoming LP's themes. "You are going to die one day. You can't stop the negative things life throws at you from happening. But, you can make the most of it."

Music

The 80 Best Albums of 2015

Travel back five years ago when the release calendar was rife with stellar albums. 2015 offered such an embarrassment of musical riches, that we selected 80 albums as best of the year.

Film

Buridan's Ass and the Problem of Free Will in John Sturges' 'The Great Escape'

Escape in John Sturge's The Great Escape is a tactical mission, a way to remain in the war despite having been taken out of it. Free Will is complicated.

Books

The Redemption of Elton John's 'Blue Moves'

Once reviled as bloated and pretentious, Elton John's 1976 album Blue Moves, is one of his masterpieces, argues author Matthew Restall in the latest installment of the 33 1/3 series.

Music

Whitney Take a Master Class on 'Candid'

Although covers albums are usually signs of trouble, Whitney's Candid is a surprisingly inspired release, with a song selection that's eclectic and often obscure.

Music

King Buzzo Continues His Reign with 'Gift of Sacrifice'

King Buzzo's collaboration with Mr. Bungle/Fantômas bassist Trevor Dunn expands the sound of Buzz Osborne's solo oeuvre on Gift of Sacrifice.

Music

Jim O'Rourke's Experimental 'Shutting Down Here' Is Big on Technique

Jim O'Rourke's Shutting Down Here is a fine piece of experimental music with a sure hand leading the way. But it's not pushing this music forward with the same propensity as Luc Ferrari or Derek Bailey.

Music

Laraaji Returns to His First Instrument for 'Sun Piano'

The ability to help the listener achieve a certain elevation is something Laraaji can do, at least to some degree, no matter the instrument.

Music

Kristin Hersh Discusses Her Gutsy New Throwing Muses Album

Kristin Hersh thinks influences are a crutch, and chops are a barrier between artists and their truest expressions. We talk about life, music, the pandemic, dissociation, and the energy that courses not from her but through her when she's at her best.

Music

The 10 Best Fleetwood Mac Solo Albums

Fleetwood Mac are the rare group that feature both a fine discography and a successful series of solo LPs from their many members. Here are ten examples of the latter.

Music

Jamila Woods' "SULA (Paperback)" and Creative Ancestry and Self-Love in the Age of "List" Activism

In Jamila Woods' latest single "SULA (Paperback)", Toni Morrison and her 1973 novel of the same name are not static literary phenomena. They are an artist and artwork as galvanizing and alive as Woods herself.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.