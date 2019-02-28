Powered by RebelMouse
Asher Monroe Finds Light in His "Darkest Hour" (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
28 Feb 2019
Photo courtesy of Crowd Surf

Notable actor Asher Monroe once again stretches his songwriting muscles with a dark-tinged pop earworm, "Darkest Hour".

Asher Monroe has been a professional entertainer for nearly all of his life, having booked a national touring gig with Beauty and the Beast at the age of seven. Since then, Monroe has expanded his resume to include starring roles in Parenthood, Fame, The Mentalist, and others. Aside from being a noteworthy face on modern television, Monroe is also a legitimate singer-songwriter. Gearing up for his next pop album, the artist is premiering his latest single, "Darkest Hour", exclusively with PopMatters.

The song gradually unfurls into an intense anthem, featuring a fiery rap across its second verse before Monroe eases the arrangement back down into a synth-tinged ballad. Throughout, Monroe exhibits his penchant for both writing earworms and performing them with a sense of genuine heart. He excels with expressing emotion through the music as it ebbs and flows, resonating with a passion that either smolders or burns bright as the arrangement slithers and soars. Thematically, the song seems to center around the idea of redemption, rebirth, and finding light in one's "Darkest Hour".

premiere asher monroe pop

