The Avett Brothers - "Roses and Sacrifice" (track review)
In October, the Avett Brothers debuted "Roses and Sacrifice" during their performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. A single featured during their live shows since last spring, the group officially released the studio version last week. As fans expect from the Avett Brothers, "Roses and Sacrifice's" jaunty music masks the underlying emotional upheaval.
Seth Avett takes lead on the ballad, backed up by brother Scott, cellist Joe Kwon, and bassist Bob Crawford. The instrumentation creates an upbeat and revelatory cadence. However, as the lyrics unwind, it becomes evident that the song is bittersweet. "Roses and Sacrifice" contends with balancing relationships and professionalism. This is evocative of the challenges faced by a touring musician whose time in absentia is typically prolonged. Even more broadly, the song is applicable to anyone trying to create a personal and professional symmetry. The lyrics capture the challenge when Seth sings, "Spent too much time apart / God bless, we got to start again / Your hearts been suffering / I try to hold it every now and then." Here the Avett Brothers remind listeners of the toll endured by performers and those forced to wait for them. Typically, the roses are jeopardized by the sacrifices required to achieve success.