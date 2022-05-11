Most of us want to believe “All Is Well”. We act as if the COVID pandemic is ebbing even though the number of cases continues to increase, and the federal government is warning about a big resurgence coming this fall and winter. We ignore the war in Ukraine as much as we can in good conscience because we don’t know what to do to stop the slaughter. We face a mountain of evidence detailing human-made climate catastrophes, regressive political and judicial behavior, and a host of other ills and often look away as we are hopeful for a better future. We want all to be well because we know it isn’t.

With Joy Williams‘ assistance, Avi Kaplan offers the hymnlike “All is Well” as the lead single from his forthcoming release, Floating on a Dream. Kaplan has a low voice and plays the thicker and more resonant strings on his acoustic guitar. Williams, who co-wrote the track, also uses her lower register. The two singers sing in hushed voices to create an aural spaciousness. They sonically express that things are fine by remaining calm. It doesn’t matter if things are the same as they ever were or if everything is different, whether we are in heaven or in hell. It all comes down to us. The song works as a magic amulet to keep us comforted.

Kaplan and Williams understand one can never know the world, but one can shape the experience by changing one’s attitude. The singers remind us that one can look down at the dirt at the bottom of the sea or up at the stars in the sky. They choose to see the heavens and sonically take us with them. This grants us peace, amen. Kaplan and Williams extend comfort and solace during a time of continual crises.

Shooter Jennings produced the song and the new album. Floating on a Dream comes out on Fantasy Records on May 20.

TOUR DATES

May 21 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley

May 23 – Washington, DC – Sixth & I

May 24 – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

May 25 – New York, NY – LPR

May 27 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

May 28 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

May 29 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

June 1 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

June 2 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads

June 4 – Ft. Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

June 6 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

June 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

June 9 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour