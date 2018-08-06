Games06 Aug 2018
The Moving Pixels Podcast Goes on 'The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit'
This week we discuss The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, and how its status as a prequel/promo for Life Is Strange 2 makes it less awesome.
This podcast is available via Soundcloud. Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.
