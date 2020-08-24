Swiss Neo-Soul Singer Ay Wing Has the "Antidote"
Berlin's Ay Wing creates a late summer anthem with her latest electrosoul single, "Antidote".
Switzerland's Ay Wing makes her warm neo-soul music in the creative environment of Berlin. She teams with Germany's Shuko to create the lustrous, dreamy confection of groovy vibes and sultry vocals that is her new single "Antidote". The song features thick slabs of bass with minimalistic beats and Wing's vocals alternating between being light as gossamer and powerful. It ends up being quite a memorable song that suits the mood of summer's last days.
Wing says, "I wrote 'Antidote' when I was going through a rough patch. Fortunately, there were people around who showed me love and helped me to lift my vibrancy. It was these moments that allowed me to come back to the present instead of being stuck in my own thoughts. Going through this experience taught me the importance of self-love and loving myself for the good, the bad, and the ugly. I feel as though the antidote to many problems is love, whether it's romantic, friendship or self-love. It was my intention when writing "Antidote" that others would be able to feel a sense of this, and be uplifted through my lyrics and the music."