Music

BAERS Debut the Cabaret Pop of "Augen Zu"

Sarah Zupko
09 Sep 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist via Facebook

BAERS are a new pop-rock band out of Germany that marry cabaret-esque vocals to funky bass, hook-filled hummable choruses, and a dash of Weimar flair on "Augen Zu".

BAERS are a new pop-rock band out of Germany that marry cabaret-esque vocals to funky bass, hook-filled hummable choruses, and a dash of Weimar flair. Their debut single, "Augen Zu", is alternative, leftfield pop amplified by a truly electric frontwoman and her glorious, powerful vocals. The song hits at once with its undeniable playfulness and deep grooves, before exploding into a rocking chorus where her vocals take on a roar just loaded with charisma. It's an impressive debut from a band that are really just at the beginning of their creative work. We still don't know a lot about these enigmatic Southern Germans from the Karlsruhe area, but we can't wait to hear what they have next on tap. Fans of Zaz need to flock to this song.

pop rock alternative pop cabaret alternative rock baers

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

BAERS Debut the Cabaret Pop of "Augen Zu"

BAERS are a new pop-rock band out of Germany that marry cabaret-esque vocals to funky bass, hook-filled hummable choruses, and a dash of Weimar flair on "Augen Zu".

Music

GOSS Creates an Electropop Anthem with "Everybody's Going"

Denmark's GOSS is a rising electropop artist with a penchant for creating anthemic earworms, with "Everybody's Going" the latest.

Music

​​Leeds Indie Rockers Eades Proclaim "I Want More"

Leeds' Eades are here to proclaim for those doubters in our midst that guitar rock is not dead with "I Want More", and that there is more to life than a dull day job.

Music

Yachtclub101 Mix Synthpop and Cats on "Leave Me Alone" (premiere)

Yachtclub101's "Leave Me Alone" sparkles with glorious pop melodies, bubbly synths, infectious dance beats, sing-along choruses, and cats.

Music

Lomelda's 'Hannah' Is an Internal Dialogue Leaking Out

Small town Texas indie-folk group Lomelda took over a year and three tries to record Hannah. They needed to get it right. They did.

Music

Elizabeth Cook Looks at Her Past to See What's Next on 'Aftermath'

On Aftermath, Elizabeth Cook reflects on what has passed and continues as a protagonist who has been changed by experience. She's not willing to accept what is.

By the Book

'Anti-vaxxers: How to Challenge a Misinformed Movement' (excerpt)

Jonathan M. Berman's Anti-vaxxers, argues that anti-vaccination activism is tied closely to how people see themselves as parents and community members. Effective pro-vaccination efforts should emphasize these cultural aspects.

Jonathan M. Berman
Music

Brothertiger Discusses Finding Inspiration in the Strangest Places

A moody new record reflecting our times, an instrumental fundraiser for charity, and cycling escapes to Rockaway Beach. Brothertiger is back with his first new studio full-length in years, and he can't wait for us to share in his emotional journey.

Music

Kate Bush's Splendidly Transitional 'Never For Ever' at 40

Kate Bush's Never for Ever served as the stepping stone for the artist to reach her full potential as a bona fide musical genius.

Books

The Singularity of Žižek

According to Slavoj Žižek's latest work, Hegel in a Wired Brain, a new kind of Fall from the Fall is necessary.

Film

Decode the Pre-Code: Four Hot Early Talkies Hit Blu-Ray

Sinuous camera moves and stylish direction, endings that surely wouldn't have flown after the Code crackdown: four pre-code talkies from Cecil B. DeMille, Phil Goldstone, Victor Halperin, and Stuart Walker.

Music

Vancouver's Yukon Blonde Drift Into Dreamy Neo-Psych on "You Were Mine" (premiere)

Vancouver's Yukon Blonde embrace psychedelia and blissed-out grooves on their latest single, "You Were Mine". The band continue to innovate their sound with upcoming LP, Vindicator.

Music

Georgia Anne Muldrow's New Jyoti LP 'Mama, You Can Bet!' Is a Revelation

Jyoti's Mama, You Can Bet! is a revelation -- of time, of rhythm, of sound. It takes the free-ranging jazz sensibilities of Georgia Anne Muldrow's previous outings under the Jyoti moniker and gives them a next-level boost.

Music

Badfinger's Joey Molland Tells the Story of the "Rainy Day Man" (premiere)

Badfinger's Joey Molland shares "Rainy Day Man" ahead of a new album. At 73, Molland remains optimistic about the future. "I'm a positive guy and I don't care how dire a situation looks," he says.

Music

Ambient Producer Joshua van Tassel Believes We Need More Beautiful Things

Joshua van Tassel plays a modern version of one of the earliest electronic instruments: the Ondes Martenot. He discusses the calm, beautiful album he's written for it, Dance Music Volume II: More Songs for Slow Motion.

Music

Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche Say "I Can Still Hear You" (premiere + interview)

"Lucy's song was written in the dark days of the shutdown. Lucy has a way of inviting people in. I was thrilled when she played it for me," says Suzzy Roche.

Music

The 90 Best Songs of 2015

Travel back five years ago when the release calendar was rife with fabulous songs. 2015 offered such an embarrassment of musical riches, that we selected 90 songs as best of the year.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.