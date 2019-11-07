New York Producer BAILE Blends Potent House Beats and Downtempo Rhythms on "Winte"(premiere)
BAILE's "Winte" is a richly detailed electronic piece that sees him connecting the dots between the organic and the synthetic.
BAILE is the alias of Brooklyn based producer Reed Kackley who blends potent house beats with downtempo rhythms. The first taste of his forthcoming EP is a richly detailed electronic piece that sees him connecting the dots between the organic and the synthetic.
Opening with bright synths notes that fall like intermittent rain over unsettling shadowy beats, the track slowly clicks through the gears. As the beat quickens, lucid, analogue synth lines shine brightly before burning themselves out like distant stars. Throughout, BAILE artfully blends in light, wordless vocal melodies that breeze through the track and in turn ground it with a sense of humanity.
When the drop comes the song finally settles as if the sun has risen on the lush, electronic soundscape BAILE has created. From start to finish, the production is superb as BAILE constantly cycles through a seemingly never-ending list of fresh rhythms and melodies. With "Winte", BAILE serves notice of his talents while raising expectations for what follows.