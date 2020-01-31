Beatchild & the Slakadeliqs Team with Justin Nozuka for "The Only Difference" (premiere)
In a time of hardship and division, Beatchild & the Slakadeliqs enlist Justin Nozuka to deliver a joyous, soulful expression of togetherness with "The Only Difference".
Powerfully and soulfully infectious, Beatchild & the Slakadeliqs' latest single is a joyous coming together in times of hardship and division. Timely in its heartfelt message and deeply stirring with its vibrant, grooving melody, "The Only Difference" features singer-songwriter Justin Nozuka as he and Beatchild swap lively and uplifting verses. Both musically and thematically, the song recalls an era of classic R&B that can set Beatchild & the Slakadeliqs near the forefront of its revival in a vein similar to Lee Fields & the Expressions. Directed by Dan LeMoyne, new music video encompasses these same feel-good vibes, embracing unity.
Beatchild tells PopMatters, "The feeling of the song is one of coming together during difficult times and looking beyond our perceived differences. I wanted the video to reflect that feeling of human connection and hope to inspire people to take care of one another."
"The Only Difference" is the lead single from Beatchild & the Slakadeliqs' latest album, Heavy Rocking Steady. The video was created thanks to the generous support of the MVP Project, a joint initiative of RBCxMusic and the Prism Prize (administered by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television). More info can be found via the MVP Project's official website.