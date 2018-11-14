Electronic Duo BeatLove Release New Single "Train" (premiere)
The first taste of BeatLove's forthcoming Gorilla EP is the shadowy, beat heavy "Train", an electronic track with a post-dub vibe.
BeatLove is the moniker of Sevilla-based electronic and experimental duo Benjamin Jimenez and Myriam Fernandez. Since 2009, the pair have been making deeply personal, multi-layered electronic music that exhibits their belief, as the name suggests, in beats and love. "Train", taken from their forthcoming Gorilla EP is the band's debut release for the Barcelona-based Beautiful Accident label.
Opening with muffled, swirling synths, ghostly vocal loops, and cracks of percussion like distant gunfire, the track gives off a shadowy, post-dub vibe. Fernandez's airy vocals appear then melt away like half-remembered daydreams. Soon the track emerges from the shadows and gains greater momentum as if being suddenly being shocked into life. That energy remains as the beat quickens and the snap of percussion grows louder until falling away completely as the song drifts to its conclusion.
"Train" marks something of a change in direction for the band as they explain: "Our sensations with 'Gorilla' EP are pretty amazing; we believe people who already knew us from before will get surprised -- in a good way -- in terms of sound. We've been working really hard in the last few months to evolve and try to obtain an innovative and quality musical aesthetic. Without losing our charisma, of course."
"As you guys are discovering now, first single/video to be extracted from the new release is entitled "Train". We could define this song as a sort of "path straight toward the moon". For this space journey, we decided to express ourselves through solid beats, deep bass lines, and vaporous vocals and synthetic textures."
Their Gorilla EP is out on 23rd November via Beautiful Accident.