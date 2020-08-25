Ben Kidson Crafts a Poppy Ode to Emotional Vulnerability on "(When I) Runaway"
British alternative pop singer-songwriter Ben Kidson blends punk and pop on his warm and hook-filled new single, "(When I) Runaway".
British alternative pop singer-songwriter Ben Kidson grew up immersed in the punk and grunge scenes of the 1990s, but he equally loves great hooks and has a wonderful pop sense. Kidson's latest single is "(When I) Runaway" and it blends that punk sensibility with a memorable melody that bursts into a huge, multi-voiced chorus. You may have heard Kidson's music on BBC's Killing Eve and ITV's Sticks & Stones. Kidson holed up in an Airbnb in the small-town of Appledore, Devon to explore a new sound, and he emerged with a set of songs of which "(When I) Runaway" is but the first. The song warmly explores the artist's sense of emotional vulnerability with lack-of-confidence issues. Keep writing tunes this catchy, Ben, and we'll be hearing a lot more of you on TV.