Powered by RebelMouse
Music

The 21 Best Album Re-Issues of 2017

PopMatters Staff
21. Dec, 2017.

In 2017, the music world saw amazing reissues from all over the genre map, spanning rock titans to indie upstarts and jazz to soul.

21. Can - The Singles (Mute)

Not only is a compilation a good way to offer an overview of an artist's best work, as a summation of a career and a primer for new listeners, but in the case of this hugely entertaining collection, showcase a side of a band that's gone rather unappreciated. The influence of German innovators Can towers over the rock and electronic music landscape to this day, with – justifiably – the lion's share of attention being paid to such landmark albums as Tago Mago and Ege Bamyasi. What this new singles collection does so well, however, is showcase the band's more playful side. Comprised of 23 tracks released between 1969 and 1990, it's a wildly eclectic journey that takes the listener through garage rock, classic early-'70s krautrock, funk, disco, and jazz. As serious musicians as Can were, they weren't above having fun, and The Singles is a whimsical, valuable document for longtime fans and curious neophytes alike. - Adrien Begrand



20. Rush - A Farewell to Kings (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) (Mercury)

Rush were never hip. The Canadian, all-polymath power trio have felt the full force of a critical lambasting, but have still managed to sell a staggering 65 million albums worldwide. Their sixth album, A Farewell to Kings is 40 this year and has aged remarkably well. This was their transitional album, from an all guns blazing aural assault, to a more reflective, measured pomp/prog band. Geddy Lee's keyboards play a significant role and Alex Lifeson puts down his Gibson and picks up a selection of acoustic guitars. Neil Peart added a selection of improbable percussion instruments to his ever expanding drum kit and off they went. They even had a hit single from it, "Closer to the Heart", got some pop radio airplay and gave the band a leg-up to arena stardom. The 2017 re-release features the album along with a live recording from London in early 1978, available for the first time. There's also a super deluxe version with all manner of bells and whistles, but for most of us, the original album is enough. Consistent, surprising, diverse and beautifully produced, A Farewell to Kings is a must have hard rock album. - Ian Rushbury



19. Elliott Smith – Either / Or (Expanded Edition) (Kill Rock Stars)

In early 1997 it was still possible for Elliott Smith fans in the Pacific Northwest to feel like the former co-leader of Heatmiser belonged to them alone as one of the biggest secrets in indie music, but Either / Or was never going to go overlooked by the outside world. Little more than a year later, he was the best dressed man at the Oscars. A confluence of events led to that surreal moment, but the rapid development of Smith's songwriting had been perfectly, succinctly captured by his third solo album.

It was his last Portland-based affair before relocating to pre-hip Brooklyn, the crucial step between the grainy black-and-white magic of the first two albums and the full color palette he would have at his disposal from then on. It was also, song for song, both his strongest and most vulnerable record, and remains so. Remastered and expanded under the guidance of Portland-based Jackpot! Studios owner and editor Larry Crane, who is also the archivist of Smith's Estate, this 20th anniversary reissue offers a cleaned-up listen to the original tapes, as well as extras that expose some of Smith's underappreciated attributes such as his fingerpicking prowess ("My New Freedom") and sense of humor ("New Monkey"). - Ian King



18. The Verve – Urban Hymns (20th Anniversary Edition) (Virgin)

The last great album of the Britpop era and the first great album of what's been labelled the "post-Britpop" rise of downbeat and heartfelt balladeers like Coldplay and Travis was made by a space rock band from Wigan who never fit into either scene - or any mold other than their own, for that matter. It also very easily could have never happened. Drained by the emotional purging and sonic outpouring of their second album, A Northern Soul, the Verve suddenly said farewell in 1995. Fortunately, they just as suddenly changed their minds. Inimitable guitarist Nick McCabe was the last to rejoin the group as they went into the studio, and singer Richard Ashcroft's continuing pivot into the role of primary songwriter is clear on Urban Hymns. At the core of big singles like "The Drugs Don't Work" and "Lucky Man" was the sound of one lonely soul and his acoustic guitar (a few of the songs that didn't make the cut would end up on Ashcroft's first solo album, Alone With Everybody), and on louder psychedelic ventures such as "The Rolling People" and "Catching the Butterfly" the band are conscious of the clock in a new commercially-minded way. The Verve recognized they had one more shot, and they nailed it, and soon enough found themselves triumphantly downing shots on stage in American arenas they could have never filled before. - Ian King



17. Elvis Presley - A Boy From Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings (Legacy)

Before Elvis Presley was the King of Rock & Roll, he was a young kid from Tupelo, MS looking to discover his voice. Presley tried crooning in different styles and sang everything from the sophisticated Rodgers/Hart ballad "Blue Moon" to the gut bucket honker Kokomo Arnold's "Milkcow Blues Boogie". This three-CD anthology here has it all: early Sun masters, outtakes and fragments from the studio, live performances and radio broadcasts, and a 120-page illustrated book that describes the history of the recordings, whose playing what instrument, and more. It's a treasure trove of information. One could examine this collection as an artifact from a previous period in history: a road map of American music styles mid-century, or as the ur-story of the young Elvis. But one would be better off just kicking back, listening, and enjoying the magic of the King as he discovers his powers. - Steve Horowitz



16. Ramones - Leave Home (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) (Rhino/Warner Bros.)

As important a role the Ramones played in the evolution of punk rock, when the band was at its best the music evoked classic rock 'n' roll better than anyone in the late '70s. Arriving on the heels of the band's groundbreaking 1976 debut, Leave Home still had the band's wicked, irreverent sense of humor on tracks like "Carbona Not Glue" and "Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment", but the bulk of the record expands upon the band's preoccupation with the 1960s, from the girl groups, to the Beatles, to garage rock. This wonderful reissue dives headfirst into late 1976 and early 1977, presenting the album in two distinctly different mixes, as well as boasting a bevy of rehearsal tracks, B-sides, and alternate mixes. And just to reassert the band's stunning power as a punk rock live act, a complete live recording from CBGB in April 1977 is included, the band blowing your ears out right after Leave Home wins over your heart. - Adrien Begrand

Related Articles Around the Web
Next Page
best re-issues can rush elliott smith the verve elvis presley the beatles r.e.m. jackie shane underworld ramones the smiths the replacements judas priest nick lowe metallica radiohead alice coltrane chris bell prince thelonious monk hüsker dü best music of 2017
Music

The 60 Best Albums of 2017

From genre-busting electronic music to new highs in the ever-evolving R&B scene, from hip-hop and Americana to rock and pop, 2017's music scenes bestowed an embarrassment of riches upon us.


60. White Hills - Stop Mute Defeat (Thrill Jockey)

White Hills epic '80s callback Stop Mute Defeat is a determined march against encroaching imperial darkness; their eyes boring into the shadows for danger but they're aware that blinding lights can kill and distort truth. From "Overlord's" dark stomp casting nets for totalitarian warnings to "Attack Mode", which roars in with the tribal certainty that we can survive the madness if we keep our wits, the record is a true and timely win for Dave W. and Ego Sensation. Martin Bisi and the poster band's mysterious but relevant cool make a great team and deliver one of their least psych yet most mind destroying records to date. Much like the first time you heard Joy Division or early Pigface, for example, you'll experience being startled at first before becoming addicted to the band's unique microcosm of dystopia that is simultaneously corrupting and seducing your ears. - Morgan Y. Evans

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 best albums best albums of 2017
Music

The Best Music of 2017

Catch up on all of PopMatters' year-end best music features, including our deep and rich genre lists.


THE 60 BEST ALBUMS OF 2017

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017
Music

The 15 Best Soul/R&B Albums of 2017

2017 has been a banner year for soul music of all stripes with a number of momentous debuts. All the while, R&B keeps pushing forward.

15. Jessie Ware - Glasshouse (Island)

Sometimes, being rushed isn't all that bad. Jessie Ware was reportedly so desperate to finish Glasshouse before having a baby this year that she moved from songwriting partner to songwriting partner with something of reckless abandon. The thing is, it worked. Collaborating with everyone from Ed Sheeran to Ryan Tedder to Samuel Preston, the result wasn't only one of the best pop-R&B; albums of the year, but it was also the strongest of Ware's career.

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 best soul best r&b soul r&b jessie ware chicano batman chloe x halle daniel caesar matt martians thundercat khalid moses sumney sza jordan rakei syd kehlani curtis harding kelela sampha
Film

Alexander Payne's 'Downsizing' Is No Small Misfire

Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz in Downsizing (2017) (Photo by Photo credit: George Kraychyk - © 2017 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved. / IMDB)

The new social satire from normally reliable director Alexander Payne is a well-meaning premise in search of a story.

Downsizing, the new social satire from director Alexander Payne, is a premise in search of a story. The satirical potential of an over-populated world shrunken to the size of ants is completely squandered in favor of superficial social commentary and some mildly amusing sight gags. Payne, an expert at observant, character-driven drama, feels overmatched by this High Concept yawner. It's a huge miscalculation by the normally reliable director and qualifies as one of 2017's most baffling misfires.

Keep reading... Show less
satire alexander payne downsizing matt damon kristen wiig christoph waltz hong chau comedy film capitalism
3
Comics

Graphic Novel 'I, Parrot' Presents a Children's World Inhabited by Grown-ups

Although Unferth's family-oriented plot and Haidle's style sometimes evoke children's illustrated books, this is for grown-ups—and the intentionally simplistic rendering is more than surface details.

The graphic novel I, Parrot combines two unquestionable talents. Deb Olin Unferth is a major new literary voice whose award-winning short prose has appeared in a range of top literary journals. Her book-length work includes two story collections, a novel, and a memoir, all published by prestigious independent presses. Elizabeth Haidle is creative director of Illustoria, a visual storytelling magazine for children, and she brings a smart, cartoon energy to Unferth's writing. Together the two tell the story of their narrator Daphne's struggles to win custody of her son, maintain her relationship with her boyfriend, and care for 42 exotic parrots.

Keep reading... Show less
graphic novel deb olin unferth elizabeth haidle i parrot
6
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image