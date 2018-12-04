The Best Ambient/Instrumental Albums of 2018
A great ambient album can provide a space to step into, or make the trees on your morning walk seem a little taller and the light a little more vivid or the world seem a little more like a dream.
When Brian Eno set the rules for the genre in 1978 with Music for Airports and the subsequent Ambient series, ambient music was simpler; he defined it as "as ignorable as it is interesting."
Forty years later, ambient can mean anything from slow-moving tape loops to earsplitting Ampex noise. Hell, St. Vincent's Masseduction is even classified as "ambient pop" on Wikipedia. Music that gets slapped with the genre tag isn't always ignorable -- or interesting, for that matter. And the music that still hews to Eno's hoary old adages isn't always ambient, either. The swirling, stoned dub techno tracks of Topdown Dialectic and the soupy digital jazz of Sam Wilkes are a lot closer to one another than what you'd hear in most dance or jazz clubs.
In a way, ambient is a center of gravity towards which all music is attracted in 2018. The rise of streaming and curated playlists means it's easier to non-committally enjoy music than ever before. Mainstream pop and rock are mellower than they've been since the stoned '60s. Even Spotify's RapCaviar playlist is sort of ambient. It's worth wondering in 2018 whether ambient music still even has a place when one can simply find a Spotify playlist for a fix of unobtrusive drift music.
But a great ambient album can still provide a space to step into, or make the trees on your morning walk seem a little taller and the light a little more vivid or the world seem a little more like a dream. The ten albums on this list come from disparate scenes and sources -- bloghaus vets, new age gurus, crusty New York art weirdos, smooth L.A. session cats -- but all offer a similar listening experience, one as conducive for falling asleep to as for wandering around and reveling in the mundane. Here are PopMatters' Best Ambient and Instrumental Albums of 2018. --Daniel Bromfield
10. Simian Mobile Disco - Murmurations (Wichita)
It may seem odd to start out a list of the best ambient and instrumental albums of 2018 with a record that is filled to the brim with vocals and lyrics, but for anyone paying attention to former dance club impresarios James Shaw and Jas Ford of Simian Mobile Disco, they have come a long way since their late-2000s debut in the post-Europop landscape. In full collaboration with the Deep Throat Choir, Simian Mobile Disco's sixth full-length is a stunning gem that alternates between lovely ambient works drenched in waves of vocals to more straightforward drum-machine-driven soundscapes. Even when things go a little more traditionally dance or the Deep Throat Choir's lyrics are directly in front of you, Murmurations' magic is that it still manages to pull all these threads together, making an album that puts you in a very specific headspace but one that is as thrilling as it is relaxing, as daring as it is familiar. It's simply a must-hear record for fans of the band, fans of electronic music, and fans of losing your headspace in an album over and over again. - Evan Sawdey
9. Mansur Brown - Shiroi (Black Focus)
When Yussef Kamaal's LP Black Focus dropped in late 2016, fans of jazz and funk alike were blown away by what they heard: a kinetic fusion of Miles Davis' On the Corner experiments mixed with more contemporary styles and structure (to say nothing of the great use of synths throughout). One of the highlights from the record was the incredible guitar work of Mansur Brown, a 21-year-old prodigy who showed talent well beyond his years. What's even more remarkable than his young age? His incredible debut album, Shiroi. Looping simple phrases in with quick drum work and definite sense of self, this is the perfect kind of album to introduce casual jazz observers to what's going on in the now while also soundtracking any nighttime drive through a city you will ever take, the kind where you see streetlights stretch their forms against the curve of your windshield and you sit back and wonder what it all means. Yes, it's that kind of record: driving, dramatic, compelling, and cool all at the same time. - Evan Sawdey
8. M. Geddes Gengras - Light Pipe (Room40)
If you're an ambient artist that's about to put out a double-disc set of music, you better have the chops to back it up, lest your listeners fall asleep in your soundscapes. Thankfully, M. Geddes Gengras is not amateur, and Light Pipe is his brilliant, expansive tenth solo effort. While some may recognize him for his more dance-minded moniker Personable, there is a gravity that runs through Light Pipe's extensive runtime that makes it stand out from so many other ambient titles, due in part to the fact that some of these songs stretch out well past the 20-minute mark, allowing him to fully explore a droned-out groove without fear of having to edit himself short. "irwin" trembles with cinematic anticipation, while "water study" stacks literal waves of synth washes across each other, creating slow-motion ripples of sound that move between audio channels. Gengras' style may be somewhat abrasive to some, but those willing to invest over two hours of their time into Light Pipe's expansive world will be handsomely rewarded. - Evan Sawdey
7. Topdown Dialectic - Topdown Dialectic (Peak Oil)
A liquid by definition takes the form of its container, and that the eight aqueous, sloshing tracks on Topdown Dialectic's debut all cut off after precisely five minutes long suggests that they could go on for six or ten or 30 minutes if they wanted. Dub techno, the turn-of-the-millennium style in which the mysterious outfit traffics, is synonymous with endless, stoned drift; indeed Topdown Dialectic slips by unobtrusively enough to make for great morning-commute listening. But Topdown's restraint and razor-sharp focus means this weightless music sounds fearsome and formidable. Dub techno is a conservative genre, but far from just repurposing bits of old Basic Channel tracks, Topdown Dialectic can sound like Teutonic laptop scientists, cheeky breakbeat revivalists or club-clobbering party-starters when they want -- all while maintaining the corroded, cloudy feeling that makes this music so interesting in the first place. - Daniel Bromfield
6. Mary Lattimore - Hundreds of Days (Ghostly International)
Mary Lattimore's Hundreds of Days revels in the harp's spiritual qualities: not only in its connotations of angels and paradise and Alice Coltrane but in its potential as an instrument one can zone out on, plucking away blindly and losing oneself. It's no wonder Kurt Vile commissioned her to play on his slacker odyssey Bottle It In, which sits at a similar intersection of folk and ambient psychedelia. Once Lattimore gets going she really gets going, following her fingers deeper into pieces that drift into double-digit runtimes and seamlessly merge the sound of her instrument with all sorts of fluttering electronics, plus some new sounds including her own voice. The sheer size of Lattimore's harp means she can often squeeze only herself and the instrument into her car in tour, but hearing Hundreds of Days it's easy to imagine Lattimore sitting at her harp and drifting Vanessa Carlton-style deeper into some enchanted wood. - Daniel Bromfield