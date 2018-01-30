Powered by RebelMouse
Games

The Moving Pixels Podcast: The Best Games of 2017

Nick Dinicola
and
Eric Swain
30 Jan 2018

Our podcast team counts down the best seven games of 2017, while revisiting a great year for gaming.

Nick and Eric count down their top seven games of 2017, and look back at what was a pretty great year for gaming.

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

Our podcast contributors:

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola also appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

uncharted: the lost legacy the nonary games wolfenstein: the new colossus nioh the turing test resident evil 7 horizon: zero dawn tacoma gorogoa pyre torment: tides of numenera what remains of edith finch night in the woods games gaming podcast
Pop Ten
Collapse Expand Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image