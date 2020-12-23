The 15 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2020

In a year beset by the most horrid and unusual circumstances, leave it to the hip-hop community to challenge our beliefs and voice our activism. The best records of the year served as rallying cries and made us reconsider the very genre itself.

