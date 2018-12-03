The Best Indie Pop of 2018
What's here, on our 13th annual attempt to showcase and define indie pop, through celebration and exclusion, are brand-new acts, fairly new acts, and a longtime favorite or two.
Real talk: year-end list-making is unfair, even cruel. We treat the year as 11 months. We pretend like we've heard all or most of the noteworthy music that came out in the year, even with the current number of music delivery options and decline in reliable sources of curation. We act like one person's opinion is the cold hard truth when it's built on whims, gut feelings and personal preference.
In 2018 making a list especially felt like an exercise in leaving great music out. There's the world of amazing music I heard, and the no-doubt vast expanse of amazing music I didn't hear. To wit: my #1 indie pop album choices from 2017, 2016 and 2015 were by artists -- the Ocean Party, Frankie Cosmos and Advance Base -- who in 2018 released albums as good as those, at least, yet I didn't select them this time.
The same is true for a host of other acts I've celebrated in past lists who released fantastic, even adventurous new albums this year: Of Montreal, Nicholas Krgovich, Pete Astor, Club 8, Fred Thomas, Jonathan Richman, Math and Physics Club, certainly others. List-making is illogical. What feels like celebration is also exclusion, necessarily.
What's here, on my 13th annual attempt to showcase and define (or avoid defining) indie pop, through celebration and exclusion, are brand-new acts, fairly new acts, and a longtime favorite or two. All of these albums feel at once brand-new and heartwarmingly familiar. Though some cram in loads of musical ideas, most glide along on the eternal power of a melody delivered with grace and panache. There's a lot of brightness, but also the messiness of being alive in 2018.
10. The Spook School - Could It Be Different? (Slumberland/Alcopop!)
The third album from Edinburgh, Scotland's the Spook School feels especially of-the-moment for a genre that often dwells on universal emotions. Pumped-up survivor songs and defiant, anti-hegemony anthems ring powerfully true right now, especially when delivered so confidently yet tenderly, and with so many catchy hooks. The mid-album sentiment "it's been a bad year" is going to hit the majority of their listeners where they're at. I find the album super-hopeful because of its lack of empty optimism; things suck, the hope lies in the striving.
9. Tres Oui - Poised to Flourish (Shrimper)
Poised to FlourishPoised to Flourish is the thoroughly compelling debut album by the Austin, Texas uptempo pop-rock band Tres Oui, which evolved from past-favorite Literature. They've got jangly guitars, attractive melodies, an overall pretty yet bittersweet tone, and a sense of humor. There's a song about holding a séance to talk to friends you miss, one with the memorable image of "Red Wine & Dry Ice", and multiple songs that maintain a feeling of longing within a song that's musically skipping along with glee. There's a dream-pop band hiding somewhere within Tres Oui, and other '80s "alternative" subgenres, yet the music's very present in the current moment (not retro).
8. Say Sue Me - Where We Were Together (Damnably)
Another bright spot in 2018 was 'discovering' Say Sue Me, a straightforward but constantly fun and rewarding indie-pop band from Busan, South Korea. That is, if your idea of fun includes room for sadness and darkness. Their second album Where We Were Together begins like a lovely imitation of guitar-oriented indie-pop styles from the late '80s and early '90s, very hook-forward but carrying a dreaminess in the vocals. As the album proceeds, they tilt in noisier directions, towards Ramones-ish surf-punk, garage rock and full-on shoegaze.
7. Massage – Oh Boy (Tearjerk)
One of the most refreshing and exciting debut albums of the year came from Massage, five friends from Los Angeles, including original Pains of Being Pure at Heart member Alex Naidus and journalist Andrew Romano. Their sound is classically indie-pop (in a Flying Nun, somewhat jangle-pop direction), but with their own style. What they do so well is streamlined pop/rock with a casual/intimate air – great melodies, a friendly vibe, the ability to ride an overall enjoyable groove that you don't want to ever end, and occasionally then strike and emotional or tuneful nerve that takes the song to the next level.
6. The Beths - Future Me Hates Me (Carpark)
In a way, the punchy, very '90s pop-rock of New Zealand's the Beths might be some of the most familiar-sounding music on this list. But what a sound, especially when driven by such killer melodies and seamless, detail-oriented songwriting. These are some of the best singalong songs of the year, and what gloriously dark yet tender sentiments we're singing along to! Singer Elizabeth Stokes gives voice to self-doubt in a way that puts us right there with her, for every hangover and heartbreak, every somewhat whimsical thought of suicide. The songs propel breathlessly, exploding at the album's end.