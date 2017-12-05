Powered by RebelMouse
Music

The Best Indie Pop of 2017

Dave Heaton
12h

These ten bands share a perspective on the world that doesn't shy away from tough questions or feelings.

From a certain angle, the tropes and styles associated with indie pop music -- twee affectations, basically -- are everywhere these days. Or at least in TV commercials where sweater-wearing would-be hipster couples skip around, hug and shop. That has nothing to do with what indie pop means to me.

Neither should we get too distracted by the way that strains of '80s synthpop have filtered through the indie world and made their way into the sounds of mega pop stars. That may be interesting in its own right, but what we're looking at here are the year's most interesting and exciting albums from idiosyncratic pop-leaning musicians with a DIY spirit. They're in conversation with past scenes and sounds -- many of these bands share influences -- yet none are merely the sum of those influences; all put their own stamp on familiar styles and approaches.

One major home-base for exciting indie pop this year was Australia (especially Melbourne and vicinity). There are four Australian groups on this list, and there were several more waiting in the wings. What this year's batch of ten artists share overall, beyond geography or musical lineage, is a perspective on the world that doesn't shy away from tough questions or feelings.

Indeed, these songs don't exist in a bubble, they're not cloistered in a cutesy dream-world. They're not the musical equivalent of the cocooning hipsters in their sweaters going to Target or wherever. They are directly engaged with the world around them, beautiful and brutal as it is. It's a genre for misfits and critical thinkers. As Fred Thomas sang on one of this year's albums, "We all navigate the having of bodies and histories." This is the sound of navigation.

10. Gingerlys: Gingerlys (Topshelf)

On their debut album, Brooklyn's Gingerlys play melodious music that can sometimes resemble a maze built of beguiling dreams. Guitars and synths commingle with a sense of uncertainty. The music's pretty but has a rough edge within, even a purposeful incongruity among the instruments. Jackie Mendoza's unshowy singing is dour beyond the surface. Gingerlys might seem sugar-sweet and fresh but there's a provocative melancholy, too.




9. The Courtneys: II (Flying Nun)

Somewhere between bubblegum and garage-rock, the Courtneys sing sweetly yet fiercely about relationship angst over loud guitars. The music moves like waves, in time with the emotions of the songs. Those emotions tilt towards a general uncertainty and unease with life and one's place in it – but there's also a feeling of pleasure derived from living that unease to its fullest. Some songs are exuberant about being freewheeling in life, while others expound upon crushes in a way that seems void of the hope that finding and getting 'the one' will really make one's life more fulfilling.




8. Perfume Genius: No Shape (Matador)

On the fourth Perfume Genius album, Mike Hadreas goes even further to take his intimate, anguished piano ballads and blow them up into high drama. Check out the cinematic moment of explosion that comes one minute into the first song. The pummeling, up-staging countenance of the album manages tofurther accentuate the emotions in his songs of love and pain. It ends up as the most diverse Perfume Genius album, even as it adopts a very particular mix of revelation and anthem.



7. Pregnancy: Urgency (Lost and Lonesome/Emotional Response)

Featuring members of the Melbourne-based indie pop groups the Ocean Party, Ciggie Witch and Totally Mild, Pregnancy take clear inspiration from the music of the immediate post-punk era, with arrows pointing towards new wave. With co-lead vocals from Zac Denton and Ashley Bundang, the songs are based on steady interplay and movement. They're more rhythmic than those of their other bands in the sense that the upbeat rhythms are less conventionally rock-based, more dancefloor-leaning. It's dark in tone, romantic and shadowy.


6. School Damage: School Damage (Chapter)

You can call this punk if you'd rather, for its spirit. The debut album from Melbourne's School Damage begins with a declaration that there are no new ideas left ("every pop song has been sung / every image has been drawn") and proceeds to show us why that doesn't make art and music any less thrilling. ("Try Something New", a song later in the album tells us.) Theirs is a bittersweet sort of rag-tag rebelliousness, with ruminations on the pain and confusion of being alive, the distance between me and you, between our current self and past selves. Even their most minimalist sketches are a bounty of feelings and ideas.

Related Articles Around the Web
Next Page
gingerlys indie pop the courtneys perfume genius pregnancy school damage the clientele fred thomas milk teddy alvvays the ocean party flying nun
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
best metal heavy metal cloak mastodon succumb royal thunder spirit adrift aosoth elder power trip code orange akercocke enslaved dodecahedron spectral voice endon rebirth of nefast pyrrhon converge pallbearer bell witch doom metal progressive metal black metal metalcore metal thrash metal best music of 2017 ex eye
Film

Apocalypse, American Style

Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now (1979) (IMDB)

Apocalypse Now is the most iconic American film about America's War in Vietnam. But we are not here to expand the myth. We are here to explode it.

Approach Apocalypse Now with much trepidation, as you must an elephant. It is large. It is iconic. It is considered one of the finest American films of the 20th century. And in a time of bloated-budget computer-generated tent-pole productions, it is precious, like a rare beast from a by-gone era.

Keep reading... Show less
joseph conrad heart of darkness francis ford coppola graham greene the quiet american war vietnam war american war american imperalism violence apocalypse now
Books

'The Meaning of Belief' Prefers Calm Logic to Bold Catchphrases

An atheist argues against the New Atheists by promoting an alternative reaction to religion.

The "New Atheists" get it wrong about religious perpetuation, argues this philosopher, an atheist himself. Tim Crane rejects basing opposition to faith claims and belief systems primarily on bald evidence of their irrationality. This default stance characterizes non-believers such as Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, Sam Harris, A.C. Grayling, and Daniel Dennett, who aver that if mass ignorance and dogmas were corrected by science and logic, these newly enlightened billions would, dazzled by the glow of reason, disavow delusion. For, if eight out of ten among us affirm a God or gods, why in this advanced era have not more been convinced of the error of their benighted, superstitious, and unverifiable suppositions?

Keep reading... Show less
religion aetheism new aetheists tolerance history philosophy tim crane the meaning of belief
7
Music

Various Artists: To the Outside of Everything: A Story of UK Post Punk 1977 - 1981

This definitive, five-CD anthology is a challenging and enlightening listen, a triumph of curatorship that provides near-encyclopedic insight into this important chapter of UK popular music history

In an age when the compact disc has been pushed aside by downloads and streaming, the time, effort, and expense of putting together a CD box set might seem like an exercise in futility, of blind nostalgia for a dying form. But there was a time, however brief, when a well-curated box-set was something that could actually shift the cultural zeitgeist and re-frame the conversations of popular music history and reception. The Complete Robert Johnson box set (1990), for example, brought household name status to that artist in a way that a hundred testimonies from Jimmie Page, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan could never do despite Johnson's great influence upon them. It did so by making Johnson a status purchase, a commodity. But the care in restoration and research that went into the collection transcended its existence as a product and served to revise popular history. That was the power of the box set in its heyday.

Keep reading... Show less
neil taylor punk post-punk uk punk anthology various artists to the outside of everything: a story of uk post punk 1977 - 1981
9
Music

Louise Goffin - "Let Me in Again" (video) (premiere)

Photo: Victoria Gold

Louise Goffin's latest digital release is a searing, nostalgic plea to enjoy the present while we still can.

Within the opening seconds of her newest single, "Let Me In Again", Louise Goffin's voice is ushered in only by a few pensive notes played on her trademark piano. "No one has the time to love anymore," she croons. Meanwhile, a melancholic flashback to a previous, simpler time is interspersed between scenes of her performing the song in a lonely room here in the present.

Keep reading... Show less
indie rock premiere louise goffin
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image