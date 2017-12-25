Powered by RebelMouse
Music

The 25 Best New Musical Artists of 2017

PopMatters Staff
5h

The best new artists of 2017 mash up genre dividers and take popular music in new and exciting directions.

Bicep

Photo courtesy of artist

Even the Belfast born duo Matt McBriar and Andy Ferguson that make up Bicep, could not have expected their debut album to explode the way it has. A top 20 chart placing in the UK and a triumphant cover from esteemed club magazine MixMag has cemented their place as one of the most exciting electronic artists of 2017. Over the years, the pair have introduced thousands of curious dance music fans to rare and long forgotten cuts through their website feelmybicep.com and DJ sets. However, any artist needs more than passion and understanding to make a stellar album. What they managed to do was iron out and stitch together elements from throughout the history of electronic music to create one of the most distinctive and exciting dance albums of the year. The touchstones were clear from the old-skool house of "Glue" to the trance of "Rain" and the astounding tech-house of "Aura" but everything was mixed so intricately and then freshly baked that it felt new and exciting. In the world of electronic music this was most definitely their year. - Paul Carr


Phoebe Bridgers

Photo: Frank Ockenfels (Dead Oceans)

Phoebe Bridgers' 7" release of "Killer" created enough of a buzz to make her latest album one of the most anticipated debuts of 2017. The three tracks on "Killer" conveyed a weariness that bring to mind mid-career highlights of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, even though Bridgers had just emerged from her teens. Her full-length debut, Stranger in the Alps, manages to stretch that intensity to all of its ten songs (plus a brief reprise of the leadoff track "Smoke Signals" at the end).

Like other bummed-out odes to her Los Angeles home (notably Fleetwood Mac's Tusk-era ballads), Stranger in the Alps is wistful, lonesome, and canny enough to linger in your head hours after your first listen. Her songs possess a reverence to past fabled songwriters (especially the aforementioned Neil Young), but there's a modern, hazy sheen that is fully in the moment of all that is 2017. Appropriately enough, Phoebe Bridgers' official website sums up the impact of her songwriting: Phoebefuckingbridgers. - Sean McCarthy


BROCKHAMPTON

Affectionately called "the internet's first boy band", BROCKHAMPTON formed in 2015 through an online network of likeminded young hip-hop heads—indeed, via the message boards of a certain KanyeToThe.com. These boys have clearly done their homework, and in their collective consciousness float schemata of K-Dot, Yeezy, and the extended Odd Future fam. In theory, the combined efforts of these dozen+ artists should lead to a disjointed stew of ingredients… and maybe it does. The product is at once highly melodic, verging on top-40 pop rap, and unpredictable, a kind of expressionist hip-hop collage. At present, BROCKHAMTON seems to be riding a tidal wave of self-made momentum. In 75 days, the group has put out its debut and follow-up records, Saturation I and II, with the promise of a third installment before the year's end.

If the group has a leader, it's Texas-born Ian Simpson, aka Kevin Abstract, who's rapidly become the one of today's most fluent queer voices in hip-hop. "Why you always rap about bein' gay? / 'Cause not enough niggas rappin' be gay", he spits on perhaps II's brightest gem, "JUNKY". While the members cover themes of the hustle, sex and weed, they brings to their verses a disarming vulnerability—real talk of strife and togetherness

Maybe the group identity remains amorphous, but herein lies one of BROCKHAMPTON's great assets: a shifting platform for the team's evolving creative pursuits. (Don't sleep on their many worthy music videos.) The collective shines because of its assembly of disparate geographic, racial and economic backgrounds. These men band together to create a new sort of vehicle for self-expression in the digital age, and for now, they've got our ears on lock. - A. Noah Harrison


Charly Bliss

Photo: Shervin Lainez (Barsuk Records)

Charly Bliss frontwoman Eva Hendricks became instantly recognizable and lovable with her helium-infused, bubbly vocals and a personality perfect for the most energetic of cartoon characters. Meanwhile, guitarist Spencer Fox literally was a cartoon character, providing the voice of Dash from The Incredibles over a decade ago. Add Eva's brother Sam on drums and Dan Shure on bass, and you get a band full of youth, excitement, and raw power pop/bubble grunge sure to receive comparisons to '90s groups like Weezer. Their LP debut Guppy clocked in at a very brief 30 minutes, leaving no room for error or filler. But that was no problem for these rookies as the half-hour effort is jam-packed with fuzzy guitar riffs and honey-sweet melodies. The topics of discussions, however, are not so saccharine, as Hendricks ironically tackles death, heartbreak, and the uncertainty of being a twentysomething. The emotional duality found in Charly Bliss's music and lyrics effectively speaks to the inquisitive young generation of 2017. - Chris Thiessen


Tyler Childers

Photo: David McClister (Courtesy of artist)

Eastern Kentucky native Tyler Childers made it hard to escape Sturgill Simpson comparisons in 2017, given that his confident, category-defying effort Purgatory was co-produced by the alternative-country iconoclast. And sure, several of the songs are spiritual cousins of cuts off the towering 2014 Simpson breakout Metamodern Sounds in Country Music. Looking further back, Purgatory even passes off whiffs of Jerry Reed, Waylon and Bocephus. Still, Childers creates his own sound – with a twangy heft few of his Americana peers were able to create this year. He sprinkles Kentucky bluegrass throughout the LP, providing a softener to balance out the rowdier moments, like the Steve Earle-stomp of "Whitehouse Road" and the rollicking romp of "Honky Tonk Flame". Childers is not really country and is certainly not folk, and the "outlaw" tag is painfully reductive for the genre-melding he's responsible for on Purgatory, an album that topped the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart in its first week this past summer. Broad categorical labels don't mean much in 2017 anyhow. With vivid storytelling and a swaggering cool, Childers proved this year that he's simply a roots music talent. - Michael Davis

Music

The 60 Best Albums of 2017

From genre-busting electronic music to new highs in the ever-evolving R&B scene, from hip-hop and Americana to rock and pop, 2017's music scenes bestowed an embarrassment of riches upon us.


60. White Hills - Stop Mute Defeat (Thrill Jockey)

White Hills epic '80s callback Stop Mute Defeat is a determined march against encroaching imperial darkness; their eyes boring into the shadows for danger but they're aware that blinding lights can kill and distort truth. From "Overlord's" dark stomp casting nets for totalitarian warnings to "Attack Mode", which roars in with the tribal certainty that we can survive the madness if we keep our wits, the record is a true and timely win for Dave W. and Ego Sensation. Martin Bisi and the poster band's mysterious but relevant cool make a great team and deliver one of their least psych yet most mind destroying records to date. Much like the first time you heard Joy Division or early Pigface, for example, you'll experience being startled at first before becoming addicted to the band's unique microcosm of dystopia that is simultaneously corrupting and seducing your ears. - Morgan Y. Evans

Music

The Best Music of 2017

Catch up on all of PopMatters' year-end best music features, including our deep and rich genre lists.


THE 60 BEST ALBUMS OF 2017

Music

The 21 Best Album Re-Issues of 2017

In 2017, the music world saw amazing reissues from all over the genre map, spanning rock titans to indie upstarts and jazz to soul.

21. Can - The Singles (Mute)

Not only is a compilation a good way to offer an overview of an artist's best work, as a summation of a career and a primer for new listeners, but in the case of this hugely entertaining collection, showcase a side of a band that's gone rather unappreciated. The influence of German innovators Can towers over the rock and electronic music landscape to this day, with – justifiably – the lion's share of attention being paid to such landmark albums as Tago Mago and Ege Bamyasi. What this new singles collection does so well, however, is showcase the band's more playful side. Comprised of 23 tracks released between 1969 and 1990, it's a wildly eclectic journey that takes the listener through garage rock, classic early-'70s krautrock, funk, disco, and jazz. As serious musicians as Can were, they weren't above having fun, and The Singles is a whimsical, valuable document for longtime fans and curious neophytes alike. - Adrien Begrand

Film

Alexander Payne's 'Downsizing' Is No Small Misfire

Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz in Downsizing (2017) (Photo by Photo credit: George Kraychyk - © 2017 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved. / IMDB)

The new social satire from normally reliable director Alexander Payne is a well-meaning premise in search of a story.

Downsizing, the new social satire from director Alexander Payne, is a premise in search of a story. The satirical potential of an over-populated world shrunken to the size of ants is completely squandered in favor of superficial social commentary and some mildly amusing sight gags. Payne, an expert at observant, character-driven drama, feels overmatched by this High Concept yawner. It's a huge miscalculation by the normally reliable director and qualifies as one of 2017's most baffling misfires.

Comics

Graphic Novel 'I, Parrot' Presents a Children's World Inhabited by Grown-ups

Although Unferth's family-oriented plot and Haidle's style sometimes evoke children's illustrated books, this is for grown-ups—and the intentionally simplistic rendering is more than surface details.

The graphic novel I, Parrot combines two unquestionable talents. Deb Olin Unferth is a major new literary voice whose award-winning short prose has appeared in a range of top literary journals. Her book-length work includes two story collections, a novel, and a memoir, all published by prestigious independent presses. Elizabeth Haidle is creative director of Illustoria, a visual storytelling magazine for children, and she brings a smart, cartoon energy to Unferth's writing. Together the two tell the story of their narrator Daphne's struggles to win custody of her son, maintain her relationship with her boyfriend, and care for 42 exotic parrots.

