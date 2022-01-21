This week’s PM Picks playlist features the soulful, optimistic “Brighter Days” from R&B’s Emeli Sandé, a much-needed dose of positivity amongst the gloom. Meanwhile, Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T. join jazz’s Robert Glasper for the essential new track, “Black Superhero”.

Dublin’s Pillow Queens thrill with their unique indie rock on “Be By Your Side”, and post-punk’s Yard Act follow-up last week’s debut album with the new single “Pour Another”. London’s Ibibio Sound Machine blend rousing soul, techno beats, and electropop stylings on their Hot Chip-produced new single “All That I Want”. Libertine Peter Doherty is stepping out with France’s Frédéric Lo for a new indie-pop record, and the charming “You Can’t Keep It From Me Forever” is the delicious first taste.

Nashville’s Joy Oladokun crafts infectious indie-folk on her latest “Keeping the Light On”. Meanwhile, the Sherlocks lay down a melodic, anthemic rocker with “Sorry” and show that guitar rock is resurgent in the UK post-Sam Fender. Swedish electropopper Tove Styrke yearns for a love that’s physical and real even if it breaks her heart on “Show Me Love”. She’ll have none of this sexting or virtual stuff as she craves authenticity. The spare arrangement highlights her powerful voice, and country music elements spice up the sound.

We’re back to some post-punk again with Brooklyn’s BODEGA and their hyper-rhythmic, dance-punk aesthetic. We’re looking forward to what’s next from these guys. British pop singer Blithe drops a hook-filled banger with “Cherry”. Leeds’ Sea Legs are a newish group with their earliest track from 2018. Today, they share the bass-heavy rocker “Gold Stars” that marks them an indie band worth watching.

