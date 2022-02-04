Best New Songs: Röyksopp, Jax Jones, Jordan Stephens, Obongjayar

Electronic duo Röyksopp return with the incomparable Alison Goldfrapp for the mesmerizing new single “Impossible”. Deep rolling synths, pounding beats, and Goldfrapp‘s ethereal vocals create an irresistible dreaminess. The track is from the Norwegian group’s new album, Profound Mysteries, releasing on 29 April.

British DJ Jax Jones teams with soul-popper MNEK for his latest dancefloor banger, “Where Did You Go?” MNEK is nearly always associated with optimistic hook-filled melodies, and this song is no different. Meanwhile, Brit Award winner Arlo Parks shares her latest indie-pop song, “Softly”, a lovely and perfectly composed ditty.

Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens and North London singer-songwriter Miraa May join forces for the soulful, electro-hip-hoppy “Big Bad Mood”. It’s an incredible sound, and we look forward to what’s next from Stephens. Hopefully, these two will collaborate more. Nigerian-born London artist Obongjayar lets no genre define him even as he weaves Afrobeats through all of his work. “Try” is every bit as adventurous and forward-looking as anything he’s done while showing off a tender side.

Bastille continue to explore new sounds on “Back to the Future”, with R&B stylings adding a new level to their approach. SPINN and Hope Tala offer two utterly charming tracks with “Hello” and “Party Sickness”. Tala looks like the real deal following her 2021 single “Tiptoeing”. Brighton producer Krafty Kuts and EDM’s Liinks collaborate on the groovefest of “Get Away”. Killer beats and melodies combine for a warm banger.

Dublin’s Sprints raise their flags for guitar-based rock with kinetic punk energy, attitude, and motorik rhythms. “Little Fix” reminds us of the sheer power of unfettered rock and shows a band fast rising on the strength of their tunes, musicianship, and the utter brilliance of their frontwoman. New Zealand’s Estella Dawn brings her trademark sophisticated, alternative pop to “Salt”, confronting inner demons and pressures as the “wolves” hunt her down. It’s about coping and trying to emerge strong.

Pop superstars Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama join for the uber-hot “Beg For You”. Nuff said. And we wrap up with electro-rockers SCALPING, who are teasing their upcoming Houndstooth album Void (29 April) with the sculpted, instrumental textures of “Flashforward”.

Hear these songs on the PM Picks Spotify playlist.

Follow the curator, Editor-in-Chief Sarah Zupko on Twitter at @PopSarah.