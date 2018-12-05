The Best Pop Albums of 2018
In a year when we wanted the radio star to have an opinion on the political divide, leave it to these ten exemplary pop records to slip in -- largely unnoticed -- and leave a lasting legacy all their own.
In 2018, being a mere pop star simply wasn't enough.
After all, with so much political turmoil and unrest in the world, our favorite musicians must do more than provide us with mere escapism: they most deliver superhuman feats of cultural change. It wasn't enough that Drake was a popular rapper: the industry hung every possible expectation on his latest effort Scorpion, and 'lo and behold, it was the chart-topping, catchphrase- and dance-craze-spawning behemoth the world wanted it to be, haters (and Pusha T's killer diss tracks) aside.
It wasn't enough that we get surprise albums from up-and-comers: we must get these releases from superstars like Eminem, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé -- surprise us if nothing else! And it certainly wasn't enough that Ariana Grande continue to process the horrors of a terrorist attack transpiring during one of her own concerts while still trying to have a viable career: she was pilloried on social media for "causing" ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's accidental death before being criticized for not mourning "properly".
Yes, 2018 was a cruel unkind to our pop icons, who must known have an opinion on everything. Those who decided to use their platform to get into partisan politics (like Taylor Swift and Kanye West) were then quickly demonized by the opposing side, losing large swaths of their fanbases in the process. Even dismissive, one-off tweets were enough to fill up news feeds of pop culture zines, turning everything written online into a feature story, a listicle, and a great way to sell some ad space. Our pop stars weren't pop stars anymore: they were content machines, all of which could be profited off of time and time again.
Now, let's take a deep, deep breath.
In an era where there are too many headlines and too many disasters filling up our screens at one time, we can take solace in the fact that yes, there are still people seeing live shows. There are still musicians that are struggling and those that are thriving, publications putting out some daring new critiques, and yes, there are even some pop albums coming out that aren't just good: they're exemplary. Some of them are deliberately out of touch with the state of the world (who can blame them?), while others thrive inside 2018's many taboos and contradictions. Some provide escapism and some are just outright fun.
While Top 40 radio continues to scream at us and beg for our attention (and our audience engagement surveys), let's take a moment for ourselves and reflect on some of the simpler joys in life, like the ten best pop albums released this year: each a minor masterpiece in their own right. They may not all be crafted by culture-conquering superstars, but quite frankly, they're all the better for it.
* * *
10. Lake Street Dive - Free Yourself Up (Nonesuch)
Over the years, Lake Street Dive has taken their jazzy, retro-soul sound and given it a bit more punch with each subsequent album. Sure, they're beloved by the NPR crowd (and are fiercely championed by Stephen Colbert), but their new album Free Yourself Up is a different beast entirely. Taking every trope they've ever tried and pushing it to its extreme, Free sounds like the band fully embracing their musical identity and having a lot of fun realizing this is the music they were meant to make. From the playful gender-role relationship drama "Dude" (which features the great line "We used to kick it like Joe and Obama") to the slick '70s throwback pop of "Doesn't Even Matter Now" to the never-bettered vocal turn singer Rachael Price gives on the stark meditation "Musta Been Something", Free Yourself Up pulls of the rare hat-trick of not only being the band's most instantly accessible album but, also, their best.
Image by geralt (CC0 Creative Commons / Pixabay)
9. Young Gun Silver Fox - AM Waves (Légère)
When Young Gun Silver Fox (singer Andy Platts and go-to retro-producer Shawn Lee) topped PopMatters' Best Pop Albums list in 2016 with their debut set West End Coast, it was partly because by tapping into the classic soul-pop and yacht-rock sounds of the '70s and '80s, they created an album of pure AM radio escapism that felt like a tribute and reinvention of the genre all at once. For 2018's AM Waves, the band very much took an "if it's on the boat, don't fix it" approach, churning out more infectious ear candy that would do Hall & Oates proud while adding in light touches of new flavors like disco into the mix. It might be more of the same to some, but sunshine is sunshine no matter how many ways you package it -- and it feels great every single time.
8. Colouring - bn ep (Interscope)
There's something that London's young Colouring have tapped into that can't quite be quantified. Yes, they create modern electropop that is as sleek as it is effortless, but frontman Jack Kenworthy's knack for a clean pop hook simply cannot be trifled with. While their bn ep may only be their second release and clock in at a mere four tracks (with one of them being an intro), they step forward with such absolute confidence and craft that one can't help but wonder why they aren't as big as recent tour mates the 1975. While the mid-tempo glide of "Time" is an earworm for the ages, the striking string sections of "Hymn 21" shows a modern pop craft well beyond the band's years. By the time closing ballad "Thin Air" closes, one is left pining for the days of "classic" Coldplay in the most positive of ways. Remember when Top 40 singles could be as good as they were immediate? Colouring certainly does.
7. Confidence Man - Confident Music for Confident People (Heavenly)
How seriously should you take a band from Brisbane, Australia that released an album called Confident Music for Confident People? One where the band members "Janet Planet" and "Sugar Bones" largely speak-sing their lyrics over souped-up disco-funk basslines? Not very, but as goofy, dumb, and utterly disposable Confident Man's debut album is, it still feels like the goddamn party of the year. At times recalling the likes of the B-52's, Deee-Lite, Primal Scream, and Saint Etienne, Confident Music veers from more straight-ahead party fare like "Fascination" to one-sided relationship tales like "Boyfriend" to the '90s-indebted acoustic guitar bounce of the irresistible "Bubblegum". This is the kind of album where you can put it on, turn your brain off, and have a fantastic time. Just don't be surprised when you're singing any one of these songs weeks from now.
6. Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer (Bad Boy)
When Janelle Monáe topped PopMatters' Best Albums of 2010 ranking, there was absolutely no other artist like her in the game. Mixing rap and funk with soul and jazz with pop and dance while wrapping it all up in a sci-fi storyline, Monáe crafted her own sci-fi universe that we were all lucky to be a part of. Eight years later, Dirty Computer indeed has its own vaguely-defined storyline running through it, but Monáe spends less time examining fictional characters and more time looking into herself and what her place is in the world. She celebrates her queerness (the Prince-indebted funk single "Make Me Feel"), her status as a successful black icon and what it all means (the rapped "Django Jane"), her femininity (the Grimes collaboration "Pynk"), and her acceptance in society ("Americans" -- another Prince nod). The themes are more politically pointed than ever before, but the songs, as always, prove why there isn't another pop star quite like Janelle Monáe.