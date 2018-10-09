In "One Shot", Beth Wood Looks Back on the Day After the 2016 Election (premiere)
Beth Wood's crystalline vocals drive this ruminative, wistful Americana tune forward as its characters reflect on war and sacrifice.
Beth Wood tends to write songs that are instantly recognizable, and not in the way one might think. Rather than depending on a particular earworm or hook to pull listeners in, Wood's work is primarily geared to tell stories through her music, all of which bear a warm air of familiarity whether they're reflective of the past, grounded in the present, or looking towards the future. Straight-shooting is a trick of modern folk and country that seems to have withered with time as more contemporary artists veer towards pop, but Wood manages to capture the essence of a Dolly Parton or Guy Clark with relative ease.
Wood's 11th studio album, The Long Road..., is set for release on 16 November. Ahead of its release, she is sharing the evocative Americana of a new single, entitled "One Shot". With Wood's crystalline vocals at its center, the easygoing sway of its arrangement is tempting to get lost it. Albeit, not too much so, as one would be missing out on a captivating reflection on the day after the 2016 U.S. elections if they did, framed in a way that only Wood could relay.
As she tells PopMatters, "the Silver Thread Loop is a winding highway that strings together old mining towns in southwestern Colorado. I've always loved the poetry in that language, and it my favorite stretch of highway I've ever been on. This character and this story allowed me to speak about war and sacrifice in a way I needed to in that particular moment in time."