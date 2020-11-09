Better Person's Something to Lose is mainly FM electropop through its straightforward presentation of mostly unadorned synths and pre-programmed tones.

Better Person Moves Away From Darkwave to the Light on 'Something to Lose'

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have until December to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.