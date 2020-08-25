Music

Soul Legend Bettye LaVette Gets Jazzy on New Covers LP 'Blackbirds'

Steve Horowitz
25 Aug 2020
Photo: Mark Seliger / Courtesy of Crossover Media

Bettye LaVette offers jazzy interpretations of past classics on Blackbirds.

Blackbirds
Bettye LaVette

Verve

28 August 2020

Bettye LaVette has many talents. During her 50-plus year career, she's been celebrated as a soul, rock, R&B, Americana, funk, gospel, and country music singer, as a songwriter and an interpreter of other people's work, and recently was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. Her latest album, Blackbirds, on the Verve label, is mostly a jazz record. As the album title suggests, LaVette offers her versions of songs previously recorded by black female singers from the past who worked in jazz and pop idioms such as Nina Simone, Dinah Washington, and Billie Holiday.

LaVette has a distinctive whiskey-soaked voice. She brings her personal touch to the material and makes it her own. That can be to her advantage on such songs as Ruth Brown's "Book of Lies". LaVette begins with an acapella intro that showcases the ache in her throat and her heart. As she laments her lost love, LaVette will change intonations. Some lines will be whispered, others simply spoken, and others will just convey pain. "Every broken promise broke my heart," sings in a voice that beautifully captures the song's essence. The brushing of the snare drums, the picked guitar lines, and the thumping bass create a club-like atmosphere circa 1960 (around the time Brown's originally released). One can almost smell the aroma of cigars and spilled cocktails.

Things get more seductive on LaVette's take on Lil Green's "Romance in the Dark". The song's tempo purposely evokes the narrator's excited heartbeat. While Green was purposely playful, LaVette offers a more mature take. When she sings, "I get such a thrill when he puts his fingertips on my lips," you know she's serious about her pleasure. The same is true for her rendition of Dinah Washington's "Drinking Again". When Washington sang about being a fool, she knew she was being foolish. She drank because she enjoyed it as well a needed it to kill the pain at the end of an affair. LaVette sounds like a woman devastated by being dumped. She drinks because she's so deeply heartbroken. All that is missing is the splash of tears.

Covering Holiday's "Strange Fruit" comes off as a bit of a misstep. The anti-lynching anthem may have resonance in today's world (unfortunately), but LaVette doesn't seem to know what to do with the explicitly crude lyrics about burning flesh and such. The song comes off as more of a museum piece than a fresh approach to the topic.

The album's first single is LaVette's take on Nina Simone's "I Hold No Grudge". The two women's voices share a similarity of timbre, which makes selecting this song a smart choice. Simone has an almost regal air as she commemorates the end of a relationship. LaVette articulates her emotional report with more feeling. When she sings, "Deep inside my I've got no regrets," you know she really does as compared with Simone's more stately pronouncements.

The other covers of Sharon Robinson, Della Reese, and Nancy Wilson also have much to offer. The last cut is an acoustic version of the Beatles' "Blackbird". LaVette slows things done and personalizes the lyrics (i.e., "I took my broken wings and taught my own self how to fly"). She lets the words linger in the air and moans to express her struggles. It's lovely and fits right in with the record's larger theme of honoring black women.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
soul americana blues r&b funk verve records music review bettye lavette
7


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Chillwave's Psychobuildings Get Psychological With "Mila" (premiere)

Inspired by the writings of Vaslav Nijinsky, Psychobuildings' "Mila" takes us into a dream state that's both calming and disquieting.

Music

'Desire' Shows Electronic Duo Bob Moses Thinking Big

Desire is a successful expansion of Bob Moses' previous standard pop album format into the more grandiose club mix format, one that hints at further creative developments in the group's future.

Music

Bruce Springsteen's 'Born to Run' Brought Elegiac Depth and Youthful Romanticism to Heartland Rock

Forty-five years after Born to Run's release, the breakthrough third LP from American music legend Bruce Springsteen has lost none of its passion and promise.

Music

Soul's Busty and the Bass Talk to Their Younger Selves on 'Eddie'

Macy Gray and George Clinton contribute to Montreal-based soul collective Busty and the Bass' smooth R&B based sounds on new album Eddie.

Music

Buscrates Brings the G-Funk on Soulful "How Ya Gonna Do It"

Pittsburgh's Buscrates marries a soulful Kate Moe Dee vocal to G-Funk beats and deep grooves on his latest single, "How Ya Gonna Do It".

Books

Comics Artists Yanow and  Hanawalt Draw Vastly Different Self-Portraits

Despite their considerable differences in genre, style, and character temperament, Sophie Yanow and Lisa Hanawalt explore the same inexplicable underworld of longing.

Music

Taylor Swift's "seven" Marks the End of Innocence

Taylor Swift's childhood has frequently acted as the rare domain that can neither be snatched by tabloids nor staked out by fans, but "seven" from her latest LP folklore presents a narrative of innocence dragged out of a child by abuse.

Film

Choosing Experience in Abbas Kiarostami's 'Taste of Cherry'

Critic Roger Ebert was frustrated with Abbas Kiarostami's Taste of Cherry because the film subverts our desire to understand another -- the very core of cinema's intent.

Music

Molly Tuttle Discusses Honoring Music She Loves with a Fabulous New Covers LP

Singer-songwriter and award-winning flatpicking guitarist Molly Tuttle found a creative way to shake the pandemic by recording …but i'd rather be with you, covering a wide range of artists she loves.

Music

Cut Copy Trade in Accessibility for Expansion on 'Freeze, Melt'

On Freeze, Melt, Cut Copy trade in accessibility for expansion and make their pop a touch more cerebral by imbuing it with elements of IDM and ambient music.

Music

Molly Tuttle Wishes She Was with You on Her New Stunning Cover LP

Americana's Molly Tuttle taught herself how to use Pro Tools to record and engineer ten much loved songs while stuck at home alone for …but I'd rather be with you.

Music

English Folkie Richard Dawson's 'Republic of Geordieland' Features Some of His Best Songs

This Bandcamp-exclusive "dog's dinner" is better than Richard Dawson gives it credit for and features some of his best songs and guitar playing.

Music

Video Age Show How Much They Love the 1980s on 'Pleasure Line'

Pleasure Line shows that Video Age clearly have the musical chops to pull off a precise pastiche, but it also shows a band that went too far down that rabbit hole.

Music

Palestinian/Jordanian Shamstep Group 47SOUL Rail Against "Border Ctrl."

Palestinian/Jordanian electronic ensemble 47SOUL have just released a timely song in "Border Ctrl." that compares the Israeli and US border walls that cruelly separate people, underpinned with infectious shamstep beats.

Music

Creeptones Wrap Their "Soul Fire" in Deliciously Pure Pop

New Jersey's Creeptones play the type of catchy pop-rock that lodges earworms in your skull forever. "Soul Fire" is just the latest example.

Music

Lita Sings a Tale of the Blonde from Trastevere on "Bionda" (premiere)

Roman singer Lita, now in Los Angeles, reconnects with her roots on her new single, "Bionda". Lita aims to take that Italian-American tradition into pop's present.

Music

Swiss Neo-Soul Singer Ay Wing Has the "Antidote"

Berlin's Ay Wing creates a late summer anthem with her latest electrosoul single, "Antidote".

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.