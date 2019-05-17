In "Run & Hide", Bianca Rose Encourages Us to Feel (premiere)
UK R&B songstress Bianca Rose's latest single "Run & Hide is a liberating call to truly feel, even in times of melancholy.
Bianca Rose is proudly indie, having especially been trailblazing on a rampantly expanding self-made path since the release of her debut album, No Fear Here. The UK-based singer-songwriter is following up previous acclaim with the premiere of a brand new single, "Run & Hide". Due for release today, 17 May, Rose is exclusively premiering the song's accompanying music video with PopMatters.
Featuring several dynamic shots of Rose performing in a darkened space, the captivating video centers itself upon the primary theme of "Run & Hide"–to feel, even when that feeling is sorrow. Written and produced by Jake Isaac, Rose commands the single's melody with her powerfully resonant vocals, reaching for and grasping these deeper emotions to guide them to the forefront. The result is something liberating, with a swath of alternative R&B stylings to lose oneself in along the way. It's a change of pace musically for the songstress, who effortlessly inhabits the synth-laden halls of her next evolution in sound.
Of "Run & Hide", Rose says, "You know, this is one of those songs where I didn't know what I was writing about until I started writing it. The words became the idea. The lyrics flowed from a subconscious place, tapping into feelings of loss where emotions are so acute and all-encompassing, that you want the pain to both leave and stay. The aftermath of loss can be confusing, but at the same time, past memories can be the guiding lights for the new road ahead."
The visual for "Run & Hide" was directed by Chris Mathison.