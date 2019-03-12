Bibio Creates a Type of Dream Folk with "Curls" (track review)
Bibio broadens out his sound and blends acoustic instruments with electronics to create a gentle form of folktronica on "Curls".
Electronic producer Bibio (Stephen Wilkinson) is releasing his latest album Ribbons on 12 April via Warp Records and, if "Curls" is any indication, it shows the artist broadening out his sound and blending acoustic instruments with electronics to create a gentle form of folktronica. "Curls" unfolds peacefully with a relaxed ripple of strings and is soon joined by Bibio's mellow vocal musings. It's an entrancing sound that should snare as many fans of Americana and folk, as it does electronic music fanatics. Call it dream folk if you will, as the gossamer multi-tracked vocals become their own instrument interplaying with the winding fiddle line and delicate plucks of the mandolin.
- WARP - Curls - Bibio ›
- Bibio: Silver Wilkinson - PopMatters ›
- Bibio: Mind Bokeh - PopMatters ›
- Bibio: The Apple and the Tooth - PopMatters ›
- Bibio: The Green E.P. - PopMatters ›
- Bibio: Phantom Brickworks (review) - PopMatters ›
- 20 Questions: Bibio - PopMatters ›
- Bibio: A Mineral Love - PopMatters ›
- Bibio ›
- Bibio: Ambivalence Avenue - PopMatters ›
- Gasoline & Mirrors: An Interview With Bibio - PopMatters ›
- Bibio | Free Listening on SoundCloud ›
- Bibio - Home | Facebook ›
- Bibio (@Bibio) | Twitter ›