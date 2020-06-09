Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Bibio's 'Sleep on the Wing' Is a Sweet Piece of Folk Music

Justin Vellucci
09 Jun 2020
Photo: Joe Giacomet / Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR

On Sleep on the Wing, Bibio continues his fascination with mid-20th century British folk music that listeners heard on last year's Ribbons.

Sleep on the Wing
Bibio

Warp

12 June 2020

The closing and 10th track off Bibio's Sleep on the Wing, "Watching Thus, The Heron Is All Pool", is arguably the new record's finest moment. Like some of the tracks on Ribbons, from 2019, the song wraps itself in the adornments of mid-20th century British folk – the acoustic guitar and accompanying strings do magical little flights of fancy – and Stephen Wilkinson imbues the music with a wondrous pastoral quality. The piece runs less than three minutes without so much as a reprise, the bridges forever lurching forward toward the horizon line, kind of like Nick Drake covering a song off Clogs' The Creatures in the Garden of Lady Walton.

Wilkinson hasn't always been fixated on such modes of effusive beauty. Though he can wax chameleonic like the best of them, most of his work of note – I'm thinking prominently of 2009's excellent Ambivalence Avenue – has mixed folksy, finger-picked ruminations a la Fahey or Kottke with found sounds, avant-garde construction and the more conventional trappings of electronica and IDM. In short, he's best, maybe most transfixing, when he's mixing colors, not painting portraits. When I listened to Bibio's debut, Fi, some 15 years ago, I was enthralled by its mix of high-minded academic thinking with recording methods and presentation that framed themselves as more decidedly lo-fi. (Wilkinson, for what it's worth, studied sonic arts at Middlesex University in London.) In this, he seemed a student both of Jim O'Rourke and Lou Barlow – an enticing conceit.

Much of the work on Sleep on the Wing, by comparison, is pretty conventional. The found sounds and alternate recording methods still exist, though to a lesser and less dangerous degree. And what replaces the unexpected flourishes is more folksy fare – the dreamy ballad "Oakmoss", say, which fleshes out its branches with fiddle, or the ascending scales of "Awpockes". Wilkinson still taps into unexpected forms and formats – he flashes Tortoise influences on the knotted acoustic post-rock-isms of the addictive "A Couple Swim", and creates wonderful little guitar and piano angularities on "Lightspout".

But what listeners also are treated to is "Miss Blennerhassett", which lines plain-on-its-face classical guitar noodling with hand-claps. (The title is a reference to the 1987 film Withnail & I.) Yes, there's "Crocus", with its subdued and burbling bits of electronica. But some tracks try to get by on the warmth of the acoustic guitar alone. While Wilkinson is an accomplished player, it's his interesting juxtaposition of forms and fidelities that remains the most harrowing part of his signature sound.

That is isn't to say the record is dull. It's a pretty engaging little study in acoustic sweetness. Songs like the title track, which opens the record, are overflowing with hummable melodies, and the string work, in particular, truly resonates on the achingly sweet "The Milkyway Over Ratlinghope". But those hungry for the peculiar charms of "Petals", the track from A Mineral Love where syrupy vocals were laid over reverse-loop tape, the hiss of strings, and cooing synths, will be left wanting. Yes, it's a pretty good record, and the songs will linger with you after you've stopped spinning the record – it's just that Wilkinson is capable of so much more.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
folktronica electronic folk warp records music review bibio
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

Music and Mind-Bending in David Mitchell's 'Utopia Avenue'

Woven into Utopia Avenue David Mitchell stitches a subtle critique of the impacts of the pot-heavy, lysergic-immersed, and heady music's ambitions on pop culture, moral choices, and even tripping itself.

Music

Michael Olatuja Cooks Up Some "Lagos Pepper Soup" with Angélique Kidjo (premiere)

Bassist Michael Olatuja and legend Angélique Kidjo celebrate life and culture on "Lagos Pepper Soup".

Music

2nd Grade Go From 'Hit to Hit' with Indie Power Pop Delights

Some sincere goofiness would feel glorious right about now. 2nd Grade, a power-pop group from Philly, have the goods we need in heaps on their full-length debut, Hit to Hit.

Music

Bibio's 'Sleep on the Wing' Is a Sweet Piece of Folk Music

On Sleep on the Wing, Bibio continues his fascination with mid-20th century British folk music that listeners heard on last year's Ribbons.

Music

The James Carney Sextet Remain Quietly Essential on 'Pure Heart'

Jazz pianist and composer James Carney returns with a session featuring sparkling collective improvisation and inventive composition.

Music

Diana Ross Mixes It Up on 'Supertonic'

Diana Ross' Supertonic begs the question: what does Motown music mean in 2020?

Music

The Most Memorable Albums of 1999 (Part 2)

PopMatters is 20 and to celebrate we are looking back at the popular music that defined the year of our birth. Part two covers the most memorable albums from March through June, highlighted by monster hits from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Moby, and Travis.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

I Went on a Jewel Bender During Quarantine. This Is My Report.

COVID-19 sure sucked the life out of things. I found some comfort in Jewel. That's right. Jewel.

Music

The Most Memorable Albums of 1999 (Part 1)

PopMatters is 20 this year -- until October when we are 21 -- and a 2009 special section celebrates the popular music that defined the year of our birth. Today we kick things off with albums from January through March, highlighted by Eminem's debut and stellar pop from XTC and Blur.

Books

Lerone Bennett, Jr. Wrote Black History into Modern America at Ebony Magazine

E. James West's new book explores Lerone Bennett, Jr.'s impact as a popular Black historian. It's a gateway to a body of work that still speaks to Black rage, struggle and hope, yesterday and today.

Music

Mr. Bungle Return with First Recording Since 1999, A Cover of "Fuck the USA"

Mike Patton's Mr. Bungle release a cover of the Exploited's "Fuck the USA". But what does it mean beyond its general timeliness?

Film

'The King of Staten Island' Presides Over Self-Pity

Judd Apatow's latest arrested development comedy, The King of Staten Island, is short on laughs and long on running time.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.