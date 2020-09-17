Music

Big Little Lions' "Distant Air" Is a Powerful Folk-Anthem (premiere)

Sarah Zupko
17 Sep 2020
Folk-pop's Big Little Lions create a powerful anthem with "Distant Air", a song full of sophisticated pop hooks, smart dynamics, and killer choruses.


Big Little Lions are the folk-pop duo of Helen Austin and Paul Otten, who live in Canada and the US and manage to collaborate despite the thousands of miles that separate them. Blending folk instrumentation and harmonies with sophisticated pop hooks and killer choruses, Big Little Lions create a big sound and possess a mastery of dynamics that lifts their music into the anthemic sphere. "Distant Air" is Big Little Lions' latest single and possesses all of the aforementioned traits alongside a powerfully message about emotional health.

Big Little Lions say that "'Distant Air' is about struggling to keep thoughts bottled up and the fear of how the feelings seep out in unpleasant ways. While we cannot tour, we are recording songs that are a little out of our usual wheelhouse."

folk pop indie folk indie pop

