Powered by RebelMouse
Music

'Live at Carnegie Hall' Captures Bill Withers at His Grittiest and Most Introspective

Joshua Friedberg
07 Apr 2020
Photo: Public Domain / Columbia Records / Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Bill Withers' Live at Carnegie Hall manages to feel both exceptionally funky and like a new level of grown-up pop music for its time.

Live at Carnegie Hall
Bill Withers

Sussex

21 April 1973

With Bill Withers' death at the age of 81, it's overdue that listeners go back and listen to his classic records like "Ain't No Sunshine", "Lovely Day", and "Lean on Me". However, his exceptionally underrated 1973 live album, Live at Carnegie Hall, is unknown to many as one of the greatest live albums of all time. Concert albums can be notorious for being throwaway ploys to sell more records for an artist. This album is anything but that. It feels like an album, rather than a grab bag of songs, especially with the emotional range of Withers' performances: from raucously crowd-pleasing to hushed and intimate, this disc feels like a party where everyone is welcome.

Bill Withers emerged at the time of the "soft soul" movement out of Philadelphia, the emergence of soul superstars like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder as album artists, and the rise of introspective, largely acoustic singer-songwriters like James Taylor and Joni Mitchell. Withers' music and its popularity benefited from all of these developments, and his maturity as a songwriter and singer helped push each development to previously unexplored territory.

In his 30s, when his first album, Just As I Am, was released in 1971, Withers had lived a full life before he ever stepped into a studio or on stage. According to the All Music Guide, he had been a nine-year Navy veteran before working with producer Booker T. Jones. You can hear the life experience in his singing and his lyrics. Although he could belt out a long note on a song (see "Hope She'll Be Happier"), he never sounded like he was only trying to show off. He sounds world-weary and wise while acknowledging the heartbreak of lost love. Whether his singing was easygoing but measured in its phrasing (as on "Let Me in Your Life"), the singing and lyrics feel like a new level of grown-up pop music for its time.

On songs like "Better Off Dead", "World Keeps Going Around", "For My Friend", "Hope She'll Be Happier", and "I Can't Write Left-Handed", Withers's lyrics show an alternative vision of popular music—whether soul, pop, rock, folk, or anything else—where topics like suicide, war, reconciliation between friends, and romantic breakups are treated as adult issues with genuine importance for his audience.

The most obvious example of this is "I Can't Write Left-Handed", one of the unique antiwar songs of the Vietnam War era or any other. Withers' two-minute introduction makes clear that this is no mere rant "about wars and government"; instead, it's a personal story of an American whose right arm was shot off in combat. The stirring voices humming and insistent piano chords, not to mention Withers' ripping vocal, make this song all the more poignant. The song sounds musically like a gospel testimony, emphasizing the link between the sacred and the secular in music ranging from Robert Johnson to Prince and beyond.

"Lean on Me" reinforces the idea of the gospel values of communal and individual care for others in a more social, singalong context. Like other songs that Withers had previously released studio versions of, the live result transcends both the song itself—the words and music on paper—and the studio recording. In other words, the performances here make great songs and recordings even greater.

The exceptional bond that Withers had with his audience is on display here. Whether or not this was a typical show for Withers in the '70s, band members sound in sync with each other, loose but precisely fitting together, and the crowd roars with approval. You can hear the strong reactions to songs like a funkier, grittier "Use Me" and "Grandma's Hands", two of the strongest and most unique performances.

Of all the album's tracks, "Grandma's Hands"Grandma's Hands", famously covered by the Staple Singers and sampled in Blackstreet's '90s hit, "No Diggity", best exemplifies what this album is about: warmth, maturity, humor, laid-back and funky grooves, pathos, sensitivity, audience rapport, and an improved arrangement over Withers's studio version. After a hilarious extended introduction. Withers further slows down "Grandma's Hands" and adds understated strings to what has proven one of Withers's most durable songs to make it still more emotionally resonant. "Grandma never went nowhere but the church, and it wasn't one of them sad churches where they sing them songs that make you wish you could just hurry up and die and get it over with."

With all of the wisdom in this song and others, it would be easy to forget how funky this album is, especially at the end, with "Harlem/Cold Baloney". The song incorporates both the maturity of Withers' lyrics about poverty and a wah-wah guitar and gospel-influenced piano-driven groove that spellbinds the audience for nearly 14 minutes.

If that sounds like a chore, especially at the end of a 77-minute album, it doesn't feel like it at all, and it's a testament to the strengths of this album as a live document and as a listening experience that this music sounds fresh and relevant nearly 50 years after its recording and release. As critics like Greg Kot argued after Withers's death, this album may be the ultimate example of Bill Withers at his best.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
soul r&b smooth soul blues funk music review bill withers
9
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

In 'Wandering Dixie', Discovering the Jewish South Is Part of Discovering Self

Sue Eisenfeld's Wandering Dixie is not only a collection of dispatches from the lost Jewish South but also a journey of self-discovery.

Music

Bill Withers and the Curse of the Black Genius

"Lean on Me" singer-songwriter Bill Withers was the voice of morality in an industry without honor. It's amazing he lasted this long.

Film

Jeff Baena Explores the Intensity of Mental Illness in His Mystery, 'Horse Girl'

Co-writer and star Alison Brie's unreliable narrator in Jeff Baena's Horse Girl makes for a compelling story about spiraling into mental illness.

Music

Pokey LaFarge Hits 'Rock Bottom' on His Way Up

Americana's Pokey LaFarge performs music in front of an audience as a way of conquering his personal demons on Rock Bottom.

Music

Joni Mitchell's 'Shine' Is More Timely and Apt Than Ever

Joni Mitchell's 2007 eco-nightmare opus, Shine is more timely and apt than ever, and it's out on vinyl for the first time.

Music

'Live at Carnegie Hall' Captures Bill Withers at His Grittiest and Most Introspective

Bill Withers' Live at Carnegie Hall manages to feel both exceptionally funky and like a new level of grown-up pop music for its time.

Music

Dual Identities and the Iranian Diaspora: Sepehr Debuts 'Shaytoon'

Electronic producer Sepehr discusses his debut album releasing Friday, sparing no detail on life in the Iranian diaspora, the experiences of being raised by ABBA-loving Persian rug traders, and the illegal music stores that still litter modern Iran.

Television

From the Enterprise to the Discovery: The Decline and Fall of Utopian Technology and the Liberal Dream

The technology and liberalism of recent series such as Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the latest Doctor Who series have more in common with Harry Potter's childish wand-waving than Gene Roddenberry's original techno-utopian dream.

Music

The 50 Best Post-Punk Albums Ever: Part 2, The B-52's to Magazine

This week we are celebrating the best post-punk albums of all-time and today we have part two with the Cure, Mission of Burma, the B-52's and more.

Music

Emily Keener's "Boats" Examines Our Most Treasured Relationships (premiere)

Folk artist Emily Keener's "Boats" offers a warm look back on the road traveled so far—a heartening reflection for our troubled times.

Music

Paul Weller - "Earth Beat" (Singles Going Steady)

Paul Weller's singular modes as a soul man, guitar hero, and techno devotee converge into a blissful jam about hope for the earth on "Earth Beat".

Games

On Point and Click Adventure Games with Creator Joel Staaf Hästö

Point and click adventure games, says Kathy Rain and Whispers of a Machine creator Joel Staaf Hästö, hit a "sweet spot" between puzzles that exercise logical thinking and stories that stimulate emotions.

Music

The 50 Best Post-Punk Albums Ever: Part 1, Gang of Four to the Birthday Party

If we must #quarantine, at least give us some post-punk. This week we are revisiting the best post-punk albums of all-time and we kick things off with Gang of Four, Public Image Ltd., Throbbing Gristle, and more.

Music

Alison Chesley Toils in Human and Musical Connectivity on Helen Money's 'Atomic'

Chicago-based cellist, Alison Chesley (a.k.a. Helen Money) creates an utterly riveting listen from beginning to end on Atomic.

Music

That Kid's 'Crush' Is a Glittering Crossroads for E-Boy Music

That Kid's Crush stands out for its immediacy as a collection of light-hearted party music, but the project struggles with facelessness.

Books

Percival Everett's ​​​'Telephone​​​' Offers a Timely Lesson

Telephone provides a case study of a family dynamic shaken by illness, what can be controlled, and what must be accepted.

Reviews

Dream Pop's Ellis Wants to be 'Born Again'

Ellis' unhappiness serves as armor to protect her from despair on Born Again. It's better to be dejected than psychotic.

Music

Counterbalance No. 10: 'Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols'

The Spirit of ’77 abounds as Sex Pistols round out the Top Ten on the Big List. Counterbalance take a cheap holiday in other people’s misery. Right. Now.

Film

'Thor: Ragnarok' Destroys and Discards the Thor Mythos

Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok takes a refreshingly iconoclastic approach to Thor, throwing out the old, bringing in the new, and packaging the story in a colourful, gorgeously trashy aesthetic that perfectly captures the spirit of the comics.

Music

Alps 2 and Harry No Release Eclectic Single "Madness at Toni's Chip Shop in Wishaw" (premiere)

Alps 2 and Harry NoSong's "Madness at Toni's Chip Shop in Wishaw" is a dizzying mix of mangled 2-step rhythms and woozy tranquil electronics.

Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS
Collapse Expand Reviews
Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.