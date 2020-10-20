PopMatters is moving to WordPress. We will publish a few essays daily while we develop the new site. We hope the beta will be up sometime late next week.
Books

Bishakh Som's 'Spellbound' Is an Innovative Take on the Graphic Memoir

Hans Rollmann
20 Oct 2020

Bishakh's Som's graphic memoir, Spellbound, serves as a reminder that trans memoirs need not hinge on transition narratives, or at least not on the ones we are used to seeing.

Spellbound: A Graphic Memoir
Bishakh Som

Street Noise

September 2020

Other

Bishakh Som's graphic memoir, Spellbound, is an innovative and captivating tale, an attractively drawn and brightly hued memoir which disguises some big ideas beneath its seemingly prosaic surface.

Spellbound's magic is its subtle beauty; its endearing framing of the everyday. There's not a whole lot that actually happens throughout the comic, which follows roughly a year in its protagonist's life after she quits her well-paying but stultifying job as an architect to pursue a more precarious livelihood as a comics artist. Indeed, delivered mostly in easily digestible two-page chapters, the reader is at first startled by the relative lack of action.

But it is this very quality – the deliberately slow and realistic pace of the narrative – that proves ultimately rewarding, giving an authenticity to the narrative that is more compelling than the sped-up storylines of faster-paced tales. Readers can relate to the protagonists, who struggle daily with their sense of professional inadequacy; their yearning for something – anything – interesting to happen; their unmet desires to love and be loved.

Fire by google104 (Pixabay License / Pixabay)

The story is evocative of Nick Drnaso's 2018 hit Sabrina, but it improves upon the many shortcomings of that over-hyped work. Where Sabrina was presented almost exclusively through the white male gaze, and was populated by misogynistic, self-absorbed white men, Spellbound is jam-packed with queer folk, multiracial diversity, and interesting women and trans characters. It shares with Sabrina a similar sense of pacing – that slow, idle progression through daily ennui and anti-climax – but its diversity renders it less dull, more authentic, and full of life. When a very Drnaso-like white man does appear partway through, it's his boring, privileged mediocrity that renders him an anomaly amidst an otherwise diverse and much more interesting cast of characters.

The narrative is also striking in the way it eschews neat resolutions for messy realism. The narrator gets ghosted by a prospective love interest following a tentatively positive date (we never do find out what happened there). She misinterprets the friendly intimacy of her best friend, and the ensuing awkwardness is palpable. She struggles with every creator's dilemma: how many rejections do you endure before you pack it in and return to the drudgery of a desk job?

Small dramas, perhaps, but it is her tenacity in stringing along the necessities of daily life in between them that resonates: no matter how many personal and professional rejections one faces, we must still cook dinner, shop for groceries, feed the cat. These mundane realities of daily life are often omitted from memoir and fiction alike, and it is refreshing to have them depicted so ardently in Som's narrative, where they take centre stage.

But that's how it is, isn't it? Our personal and professional triumphs are the exception, and those boring dinners at home after a day of drudgery are the norm, are they not? Seeing how protagonists traverse the quotidian offers a different type of insight into their character.

In its concentration on the everyday, Som's comic is reminiscent of Sunday newspaper strips of yore; her succinct style would have fit the standard well. But in lieu of the white patriarchal family, Som's narratives centre the queer folk of colour so often omitted from Sunday strips. She is not the first to do this, of course. But there is an endearing and compelling quality to this memoir.

Despite its dwelling on the everyday, Som's graphic memoir is methodologically innovative as well. Som relates her memories through the form of Anjali, a cisgender Bengali-American woman. Som explains only at the beginning and end of the book the composite nature of her protagonist, and the author's own gender transition at the age of 50. Her evolving sense of gender identity was in many ways impacted by her presentation of the self in her graphic diary, she explains.

"Loath to draw myself … I substituted Anjali, a cisgender Bengali-American woman in place of yours truly in these recollections," Som explains. "I realize, in retrospect, that I had resorted to this substitution for another reason: because – well, 'cause Mademoiselle Anjali, c'est moi. Or at least, she is who I thought I could be."

Partway through, the narrative is joined by Titania, a trans woman and prospective love interest. In her inclusion the reader is offered yet another sliver of the author's identity and experience. It's exciting to see all these shards of the author's evolving identity exploring their own roles in the broader tapestry of the narrative, engaging with each other in both positive and negative ways. (As parts of our personality are wont to do, aren't they?)

Witnessing them engage in real life offers a vibrant insight into the experience of being that the author conveys. It's a method that is both more complex and in some ways superior to the chronological presentation of self in first-person, which is more commonly employed in memoir. It also serves an important function in reminding the reader that no memoir comes from a static persona, and sometimes the process of writing the self can be catalytic to one's experience of living the self.

This is an exciting reminder that memoirs can be innovative and creative too. How does one represent the self in memoir? Which forms of self-presentation and experiential narratives do we convey on the page? If we create seemingly fictive characters to represent us in a story of the self, who is to say those ostensible fictions are not, in fact, a more accurate presentation of reality than the images compiled from photos and other people's memories which are generically used to construct history? Are there more complex, fictive vehicles that can be used to better convey the essence of one's story?

In the case of Spellbound, Som did not need to hew to other people's standards and recollections in order to convey the essence of her life, her ideas, her struggles. Instead, she deploys creative flourish to present herself in a manner more fundamentally authentic to her story and identity. Som calls it a "displaced memoir": "Anjali began as a substitute but she's become her own," she writes, as the narrator and her creation jest and joust for centre space in the book's final pages, identities slowly merging as they occupy the same panels.

So many memoirs – especially those presented in graphic form – go to such painful efforts to cling to the tediously objective that they lose the spirit of their subject matter, resulting in sterile and aimless strings of facts rather than authentic stories. There are lessons here about the importance of creativity in memoir, and about the agency we possess in narrating our life stories. The book also serves as a reminder that trans memoirs need not hinge on transition narratives, or at least not on the ones we are used to seeing.

Readers may find Spellbound an elusive read at first, but it grows on the perceptive reader in a delightful way -- and not only because of the devastatingly cute presence of the narrator's cat, Ampersand, throughout the book. If memoirs are meant to reflect the essence not just of a single life, but of the times in which we live, we require less self-absorbed white male dramas, and more authentically-paced, richly diverse graphic memoirs like Spellbound.

(courtesy of Street Noise Books)

Related Articles Around the Web
spellbound graphic memoir street noise books pmpick bishakh som book review
9

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology and hosting provider that we have less than a month, until November 6, to move PopMatters off their service or we will be shut down. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to save the site.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Peter Frampton Asks "Do You Feel Like I Do?" in Rock-Solid Book on Storied Career

British rocker Peter Frampton grew up fast before reaching meteoric heights with Frampton Comes Alive! Now the 70-year-old Grammy-winning artist facing a degenerative muscle condition looks back on his life in his new memoir and this revealing interview.

Books

Bishakh Som's 'Spellbound' Is an Innovative Take on the Graphic Memoir

Bishakh's Som's graphic memoir, Spellbound, serves as a reminder that trans memoirs need not hinge on transition narratives, or at least not on the ones we are used to seeing.

Music

Gamblers' Michael McManus Discusses Religion, Addiction, and the Importance of Writing Open-Ended Songs

Seductively approachable, Gamblers' sunny sound masks the tragedy and despair that populate the band's debut album.

Books

Peter Guralnick's 'Looking to Get Lost' Is an Ode to the Pleasures of Writing About Music

Peter Guralnick's homage to writing about music, 'Looking to Get Lost', shows how good music writing gets the music into the readers' head.

Film

In Praise of the Artifice in George Cukor's 'Sylvia Scarlett'

George Cukor's gender-bending Sylvia Scarlett proposes a heroine who learns nothing from her cross-gendered ordeal.

Music

The Cure: Ranking the Albums From 13 to 1

Just about every Cure album is worth picking up, and even those ranked lowest boast worthwhile moments. Here are their albums, spanning 29 years, presented from worst to best.

Television

The 20 Best Episodes of 'Star Trek: The Original Series'

This is a timeless list of 20 thrilling Star Trek episodes that delight, excite, and entertain, all the while exploring the deepest aspects of the human condition and questioning our place in the universe.

Music

The 20 Best Tom Petty Songs

With today's release of Tom Petty's Wildflowers & All the Rest (Deluxe Edition), we're revisiting Petty's 20 best songs.

Joshua M. Miller
Music

The 11 Greatest Hits From "Greatest Hits" Compilations

It's one of the strangest pop microcosms in history: singles released exclusively from Greatest Hits compilations. We rounded 'em up and ranked 'em to find out what is truly the greatest Greatest Hit of all.

Music

When Punk Got the Funk

As punks were looking for some potential pathways out of the cul-de-sacs of their limited soundscapes, they saw in funk a way to expand the punk palette without sacrificing either their ethos or idea(l)s.

Music

20 Hits of the '80s You Might Not Have Known Are Covers

There were many hit cover versions in the '80s, some of well-known originals, and some that fans may be surprised are covers.

Music

The Reign of Kindo Discuss Why We're Truly "Better Off Together"

The Reign of Kindo's Joseph Secchiaroli delves deep into their latest single and future plans, as well as how COVID-19 has affected not only the band but America as a whole.

Books

Tommy Siegel's Comic 'I Hope This Helps' Pokes at Social Media Addiction

Jukebox the Ghost's Tommy Siegel discusses his "500 Comics in 500 Days" project, which is now a new book, I Hope This Helps.

Music

Kimm Rogers' "Lie" Is an Unapologetically Political Tune (premiere)

San Diego's Kimm Rogers taps into frustration with truth-masking on "Lie". "What I found most frustrating was that no one would utter the word 'lie'."

Music

50 Years Ago B.B. King's 'Indianola Mississippi Seeds' Retooled R&B

B.B. King's passion for bringing the blues to a wider audience is in full flower on the landmark album, Indianola Mississippi Seeds.

Film

Filmmaker Marlon Riggs Knew That Silence = Death

In turning the camera on himself, even in his most vulnerable moments as a sick and dying man, filmmaker and activist Marlon Riggs demonstrated the futility of divorcing the personal from the political. These films are available now on OVID TV.

Film

The Human Animal in Natural Labitat: A Brief Study of the Outcast

The secluded island trope in films such as Cast Away and television shows such as Lost gives culture a chance to examine and explain the human animal in pristine, lab like, habitat conditions. Here is what we discover about Homo sapiens.

Music

Bad Wires Release a Monster of a Debut with 'Politics of Attraction'

Power trio Bad Wires' debut Politics of Attraction is a mix of punk attitude, 1990s New York City noise, and more than a dollop of metal.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.