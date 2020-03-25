Electropop's Bizou Blend the Bleak and Beautiful on "Crashing Sky" (premiere)
Bizou features former and current members of Light FM, Smashing Pumpkins and Glaare. New single "Crashing Sky" reflects their penchant for pop and darkwave.
Bizou features current and former members of Light FM, Smashing Pumpkins, Wax Idols, and Glaare. With elements of darkwave and shoegaze at their core, Bizou calls to mind '80s MTV pop that ultimately feels contemporary; it is alternately serious and uplifting, hopeful, and stark. All of this is evident on the new single, "Crashing Sky", which highlights Bizou's ability to walk between the bleak and the beautiful.
The outfit's new EP Still Life Burning arrives 10 April with "Crashing Sky" giving listeners a taste of what's to come. The band self-directed the video for the track and vocalist Marissa Prietto says, "Echoing '90s MTV, the self-directed video captures the band in a vivid haze of glitch and clouds. Intercut with scraps of lyrics, the effect is at once as intimate and mysterious as the song itself."
In addition to Prietto, the group features multi-instrumentalist/producer Josiah Mazzaschi (Light FM), Nicole Fiorentino (one-half of the duo the Cold and Lovely and former bassist for Smashing Pumpkins and Veruca Salt, among others), and guitarist Nicki Nevlin (Light FM).