Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Electropop's Bizou Blend the Bleak and Beautiful on "Crashing Sky" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
25 Mar 2020
Photo: Kristin Cofer / Courtesy of Clarion Call Media

Bizou features former and current members of Light FM, Smashing Pumpkins and Glaare. New single "Crashing Sky" reflects their penchant for pop and darkwave.

Bizou features current and former members of Light FM, Smashing Pumpkins, Wax Idols, and Glaare. With elements of darkwave and shoegaze at their core, Bizou calls to mind '80s MTV pop that ultimately feels contemporary; it is alternately serious and uplifting, hopeful, and stark. All of this is evident on the new single, "Crashing Sky", which highlights Bizou's ability to walk between the bleak and the beautiful.

The outfit's new EP Still Life Burning arrives 10 April with "Crashing Sky" giving listeners a taste of what's to come. The band self-directed the video for the track and vocalist Marissa Prietto says, "Echoing '90s MTV, the self-directed video captures the band in a vivid haze of glitch and clouds. Intercut with scraps of lyrics, the effect is at once as intimate and mysterious as the song itself."

In addition to Prietto, the group features multi-instrumentalist/producer Josiah Mazzaschi (Light FM), Nicole Fiorentino (one-half of the duo the Cold and Lovely and former bassist for Smashing Pumpkins and Veruca Salt, among others), and guitarist Nicki Nevlin (Light FM).

Related Articles Around the Web
synthpop electropop darkwave alternative rock electronic rock premiere bizou
Music
Books
Film
Recent
Music

Brits in Hot Weather Presents: False Heads

One of the UK's best new rock bands, False Heads, released It's All There But You're Dreaming recently, but coronavirus has stalled their tour plans. The band take us through their new album in depth. Enjoy before they unleash their rocking assault on stages worldwide.

Reviews
Features
PM Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.